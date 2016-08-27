শঙ্কর চাঁদের পাহাড়ের দেশে গিয়ে তার সঙ্গে লড়াই করেছিল | কিন্তু বাস্তবেও সত্যি সত্যি নাকি আছে বুনিপ | তবে বিভূতিভূষণ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায় যেমন তাকে আফ্রিকায় কল্পনা করেছিলেন‚ বুনিপ নাকি আছে অস্ট্রেলিয়ায় | অস্ট্রেলিয়ার আদিবাসীদের লোককথায় আছে বুনিপের অস্তিত্ব | সে নাকি জলা জায়গায় বাস করে | তবে ডাঙায়ও দিব্যি হাঁটতে পারে |

১৯ শতকের সংবাদপত্রে বুনিপের উল্লেখ প্রথম পাওয়া যায় | প্রাণীটির মুখ নাকি কুকুরের মুখের মতো‚ ঘন লোমে ঢাকা দেহে আছে ঘোড়ার মতো লেজ | আর সিন্ধুঘোটকের মতো দাঁত |

১৮৪৫ সালে Geelong Advertisement-এ বলা হয়‚ পাখি এবং সরীসৃপের মিশ্রণে গঠিত বুনিপের দেহ | দূর থেকে লাগে এমুপাখির মতো | বুনিপের পিছনের পা দুটো খুব মোটা | সামনের পা অনেকটা লম্বা | তবে চার পায়েই সাঙ্ঘাতিক শক্তি | পায়ে থাবা থাকলেও বুনিপ নাকি শিকারকে জড়িয়ে ধরে মারে | জলে থাকলে সাঁতার কাটে ব্যাঙের মতো | ডাঙায় হাঁটে পিছনের পায়ে ভর দিয়ে | মাথা থাকে সোজা | তখন মাপলে দেখা যায় কিম্ভূতকিমাকার প্রাণীটি প্রায় ১২ থেকে ১৩ ফিট লম্বা |

বুনিপের অস্তিত্বের ধারনার উৎস হয়তো কাল্পনিক | কিন্তু মাঝে মাঝে গল্পকথাকেও বিশ্বাস করতে ইচ্ছে হয় | অন্তত কল্পবিজ্ঞানের জন্য | কে বলতে পারে‚ বিশাল পৃথিবীর কোনও অন্ধকার অরণ্যে হয়তো সত্যি লুকিয়ে আছে বুনিপ !

