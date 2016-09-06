কোথায় আমজনতা ! এ যে দেখা যাচ্ছে রিলায়েন্স জিও-র কানেকশনের জন্য আবেদন করেছেন স্বয়ং প্রিয়াঙ্কা চোপড়া | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া জুড়ে ঘুরছে এমনই এক আবেদনপত্র | যেখানে দেখা যাচ্ছে প্রিয়াঙ্কা আকাশ চোপড়া আবেদন করেছেন রিলায়েন্স জিও পরিষেবার জন্য | রয়েছে তাঁর ছবি এবং স্বাক্ষর |

সংবাদমাধ্যমগুলিও খবর করা শুরু করেছে | কেউ অবশ্য যাচাই করেনি এর সত্যাসত্য | তবে প্রিয়াঙ্কার ভক্তরা নিশ্চিত‚ এটি তাঁরই আবেদনপত্র | আবার অনেক নেটিজেন বলছেন‚ এটি নকল | কারণ ফর্মটি সম্পূর্ণ নয় | পূরণ করা হয়নি সবকটি কলাম | তবে সেসব যুক্তির ধার ধারতে রাজি নয় বেশিরভাগ মানুষ | আপাতত এটি ভাইরাল |

প্রসঙ্গত গত ১ সেপ্টেম্বর মুকেশ অম্বানি প্রকাশ্যে আনেন রিলায়েন্স জিও পরিষেবা | তখন তাঁকে যে যে তারকা তাঁকে অভিনন্দন জানিয়েছিলেন তাঁদের মধ্যে প্রিয়াঙ্কা একজন |

তবে ভাইরাল হওয়া জিও-আবেদন তাঁর কিনা সেই নিয়ে মুখ খোলেননি প্রিয়াঙ্কা | কাশীবাঈ আপাতত ব্যস্ত নিউ ইয়র্কে Quantico-র দ্বিতীয় মরসুমের শ্যুটিং-এ |

