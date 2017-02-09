চকোলেট খেতে ভালবাসেন ? তাহলে আপনার জন্য অপেক্ষা করছে লোভনীয় চাকরির সুযোগ | সেখানে চাকরির শর্তই হল নিত্যনতুন চকোলেট-ভক্ষণ | আপনাকে চকোলেট খাইয়ে মতামত শুনতে চায় কম্পানি | বিনিময়ে পাবেন মোটা বেতন |

এহেন লোভনীয় চাকরির সুযোগ নিয়ে এসেছে মঁদেলে ( Mondelez) | যাদের অধীনস্থ সংস্থা হল ক্যাডবেরি‚ ওরিও এবং মিল্কা | মঁদেলে-এর ওয়েবসাইটে রয়েছে চাকরির শর্তাবলী | পোস্টিং লন্ডনে | মঙ্গল থেকে বৃহস্পতি‚ সপ্তাহে কাজ করতে হবে সাড়ে সাত ঘণ্টা | কাজ করতে হবে নির্দিষ্ট দল হিসেবে | বিশেষজ্ঞ দলের সম্মিলিত মতামতের উপরে নির্ভর করবে নতুন চকোলেটের স্বাদ বর্ণ গন্ধ |

চাকরিপ্রার্থীর মধ্যে থাকতে হবে কনফেকশনারিজ-এর প্রতি প্যাশন‚ স্বাদকোরক দ্বারা স্বাদ সঠিক নির্ধারণের ক্ষমতা এবং নতুন নতুন জিনিস চেখে দেখার আগ্রহ |  

রোজ ডে-চকোলেট ডে-টেডি ডে-ভ্যালেন্টাইনস ডে-এর নরম আবহে এহেন চাকরির বিজ্ঞাপন ! একবার দেখবেন নাকি আপনার ভাগ্যে শিকে ছেঁড়ে কিনা ?

