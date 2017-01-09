একই আর্থিক কেলেঙ্কারিতে দুজনে কেন্দ্রীয় গোয়েন্দা সংস্থার হাতে বন্দি | কিন্তু দুজনের প্রতি যে দল সমান ভাবে উদ্বিগ্ন‚ তা ধরা পড়ল না | রবিবার তৃণমূলের প্রতিনিধি দল ভুবনেশ্বরে সাংসদ সুদীপ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়ের সঙ্গে দেখা করলেন | কিন্তু কয়েক কিলোমিটার দূরে আর এক সাংসদ তাপস পালের কাছে কেউ গেলেন না |

পার্থ চট্টোপাধ্যায়-সহ তৃণমূল নেতৃত্ব ভুবনেশ্বরে আসেন রবিবার | বিকেলে সিবিআই দফতরে দেখা করেন সুদীপের সঙ্গে | ফুলের তোড়া নিয়ে | সিবিআই আধিকারিকদের উপস্থিতিতে কথা বলেন লোকসভার তৃণমূলের দলনেতার সঙ্গে |

অথচ সেখান থেকে কয়েক কিমি দূরে জেলবন্দি তাপস পাল | রবিবার কোনও নেতৃত্ব যাননি তাঁর কাছে | দেখা করার জন্য জেল কর্তৃপক্ষর কাছে চাওয়া হয়নি অনুমতিও | রাজনৈতিক মহলে প্রশ্ন‚ তাহলে কি তাপসকে ছেঁটে ফেলার প্রক্রিয়া শুরু ? তিনি যে সুদীপের মতো দলের কাছে ততটা গুরুত্বপূর্ণ নন‚ সেটাই বুঝিয়ে দেওয়া হল ?

