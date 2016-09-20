এই ইন্ডিয়ানটাকে বের করো এখান থেকে !’ বললেন পাকিস্তানের বিদেশ সচিব আজিজ আহমেদ চৌধুরী | আমেরিকার রুজভেল্ট হোটেলে | সাংবাদিক বৈঠক থেকে বেরিয়ে যেতে বলা হয় এনডিটিভি-র সাংবাদিক নম্রতা ব্রারকে | কারণ তাঁর অপরাধ তিনি উরিতে জঙ্গি হানা নিয়ে প্রশ্ন করেছিলেন | কোনও ভারতীয় সাংবাদিককেই এই প্রেস ব্রিফিং-এ প্রবেশের অনুমতি দেওয়া হয়নি |

প্রধানমন্ত্রী নওয়াজ শরিফ-সহ সম্পূর্ণ পাকিস্তান নেতৃত্ব রাষ্ট্রপুঞ্জের বৈঠকে এড়িয়ে যান জম্মু কাশ্মীরের উরিতে জঙ্গি হানা বিষয়ক প্রশ্ন | অথচ শরিফই বিশ্বের দরবারে মুখর হয়ে ওঠেন এই অভিযোগ এনে যে কাশ্মীরে মানবাধিকার লঙ্ঘন করছে ভারতীয় সেনা |

রবিবার ভোরে উরিতে নিয়ন্ত্রণ রেখার কাছে জৈশ এ মহম্মদের হামলায় প্রাণ হারান ১৮ জন ভারতীয় সেনা | জৈশ -এর প্রধান মাসুদ আজহার আছেন পাকিস্তানেই | অথচ উরি-হামলা নিয়ে সব প্রশ্ন এড়িয়ে যায় পাকিস্তান | উল্টে তাদের দাবি‚ শিখ-মুসলিম বিভেদ ঘটাতে উরি-হানা নাকি ভারতের ষড়যন্ত্র |    

উরি-কাণ্ডের জেরে আন্তর্জাতিক স্তরে পাকিস্তানকে একঘরে করার ডাক দিয়েছেন নরেন্দ্র মোদী |

NO COMMENTS

14 − 4 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 31

0 93