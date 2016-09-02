বৌমার পেটে বড় হচ্ছে কন্যাসন্তান | বিধান দিল পরিবারের জ্যোতিষী | শুনেই বাড়ির লোক অগ্নিশর্মা | অ্যাসিড দিয়ে পুড়িয়ে দিল অন্তঃসত্ত্বা গৃহবধূকে | এই নৃশংস ঘটনা অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশের নেল্লোরের |

আক্রান্ত বধূর নাম গিরিজা | বয়স ২৭ বছর | অভিযোগ‚ পুত্রবধূ গর্ভে কন্যাসন্তান বহন করছেন জেনেই ক্ষিপ্ত হয়ে ওঠেন শ্বশুর শাশুড়ি | রাগের চোটে গিরিজার পেটে ছুড়ে মারে অ্যাসিড আর কেরোসিন | ৩০ শতাংশ ক্ষত নিয়ে গিরিজা এখন হাসপাতালে |

তরুণীর স্বামী এবং শ্বশুরকে গ্রেফতার করা হয়েছে | খোঁজ চলছে পলাতক শাশুড়ি আর ননদের |

কে বলবে এই দেশ কদিন আগেই অভ্যর্থনা জানিয়েছে অলিম্পিকে পদকজয়ী কন্যাদের ?

