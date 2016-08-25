বেশ কিছুদিন ধরে শোনা যাচ্ছে সলমন খান নাকি অবশেষে বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসতে চলেছেন | পাত্রী ওঁর প্রেমিকা রোমানিয়ান মডেল লুলিয়া ওয়ান্টুর | যদিও এই খবর সত্যি না মিথ্যে তা কেউ জানে না‚ কারণ এই ব্যাপারে এখন অবধি সলমন নিজে বা ওঁর পরিবারের কেউ কোনরকম অফিসিয়াল স্টেটমেন্ট দেন নি | তবে প্রথমবার লুলিয়া সলমনের সঙ্গে ওঁর সম্পর্ক নিয়ে মুখ খুললেন |

লুলিয়াকে কাছে যখন সলমনের সঙ্গে ওঁর কোনরকম রোম্যান্টিক সম্পর্ক আছে কী না তা জানতে চাওয়া হয়‚ উনি উত্তরে জানিয়েছ্ন না‚ আমাদের সেরকম কোন সম্পর্ক নেই | আমরা শুধুমাত্র বন্ধু | আর বন্ধু মানে শুধুই বন্ধু‚ লাভার নয় | একই সঙ্গে উনি যোগ করেন সব কিছু সময় মাফিক হয়‚ আগেও না পরেও না | বাকিটা জল্পনা মাত্র |

সলমন এবং লুলিয়াকে একসঙ্গে বহু পার্টি এবং অনুষ্ঠানে দেখা গেছে | এমনকী লুলিয়াকে প্রায়ই সলমনের বাড়িতে ওঁর পরিবারের সঙ্গে সময় কাটাতে দেখা যায় | সম্প্রতি ওঁকে সলমনের বোন অর্পিতার জন্মদিনের পার্টিতেও দেখা গেছে | এছাড়াও সলমন যখন দালাই লামার সঙ্গে দেখা করতে গিয়েছিলেন‚ তখনো ওঁর সঙ্গী ছিলেন লুলিয়া |

এইসব থেকে কী আন্দাজ করা যায় না যে ওঁদের মধ্যে বন্ধুত্ব ছাড়াও অন্য কিছু আছে? কিন্তু লুলিয়া তো অন্য কথা বলছেন ! আপনাদের কী মতামত? ওঁরা কি শুধুই বন্ধু না কি অন্য কিছু? আমাদের অবশ্যই জানান |

