শোনা যাচ্ছে কবীর খান পরিচালিত সলমনের পরবর্তী ছবি টিউবলাইট-এর জন্য একটি গান গাইতে চলেছেন সলমনের বিশেষ বান্ধবী ইউলিয়া ভান্টুর | গানের কম্পোজিশন এখনো ফাইনাল হয়নি তবে নিশ্চিতভাবেই ছবির জন্য এই আদ্যন্ত ইমোশনাল গানটি অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ | গান রেকর্ডিং-এর ডেটও এখনো ফাইনাল করা হয়নি | এর আগে সলমনের সুলতান-এ বেবি কো বস পসন্দ হ্যায়তেও গলা মিলিয়েছিলেন ইউলিয়া |

ইউলিয়ার গান ছাড়াও আরো চমক অপেক্ষা করছে দর্শকদের জন্য | শোনা যাচ্ছে এক জাদুকরের রোলে স্পেশাল অ্যাপিয়ারেন্স থাকতে পারে শাহরুখ খানের | এছাড়াও পরিচালকের মতে টিউবলাইট-এ সম্পূর্ণ এক অন্য সলমনকে পাবেন দর্শক | এই ছবিতে নাকি সুলতান-এর থেকেও হাজার গুণ বেটার পারফর্মেন্স দিয়েছেন সলমন | প্রসঙ্গত, আগামী ঈদে মুক্তি পাবে এই ছবি |

আরও পড়ুন:  জানেন এখন কেমন দেখতে‚ কী করছে 'হে বেবি'র ছোট্ট এঞ্জেল?

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 302

0 451