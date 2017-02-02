অভিনেত্রী ইলিয়ানা ডিক্রুজ সব ব্যাপারেই সোজাসাপ্টা উত্তর দিতে পছন্দ করেন | এই কারণেই উনি কোনদিন নিজের লাভ লাইফ লুকিয়ে রাখেননি | বা নিজের জীবনের সিক্রেট শেয়ার করতেও ভয় পান নি কোনদিন | তাই সম্প্রতি যখন উনি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া প্ল্যাটফর্মে স্বীকার করলেন যে উনিও শ্লীলতাহানির শিকার হয়েছেন তখন অনেকেই অবাক হলেন না | উল্টে এই ব্যাপারে কথা বলার জন্য অনেকেই সাধুবাদ জানিয়েছেন ওঁকে |

সম্প্রতি টুইটারে একটি আর্টিকলের লিঙ্ক শেয়ার করেন ইলিয়ানা | আর্টিকলের শুরুটা এই রকম আমি সবার সামনে আমার এক্স বয়ফ্রেন্ডের নোংরা মেসেজ তুলে ধরছি কারণ আমার আর কোনো উপায় নেই …. ইলিয়ানা এই আর্টিকলের তলায় লেখেন আমি এই মেয়েটাকে চিনি না | কিন্তু আমি ওর জন্য গর্বিত | কারণ সে সাহস করে বয়ফ্রেন্ডের আসল চরিত্র সামনে এনেছে বলে | তুমি যেই হও তোমার জন্য অনেক শ্রদ্ধা |

এরপর এই মাইক্রোব্লগিং সাইটেই উনি নিজের অভিজ্ঞতার কথা শেয়ার করেন সবার সঙ্গে | উনি লেখেন আমি শ্লীলতাহানি এবং হয়রানির শিকার হয়েছি | ওই ঘটনার কথা এখনো ভুলতে পারিনি | আমি লাকি যে আমার বাবা-মা ওই সময় আমার পাশে ছিল | একই সঙ্গে উনি সব মহিলাদের এই ব্যাপারে চুপ করে না থেকে রুখে দাঁড়াতে অনুরোধ জানান |

অবশ্য শুধু ইলিয়ানা নন‚ বি-টাউনের অনেক অভিনেতা-অভিনেত্রী নিজেদের অভিজ্ঞতার কথা শেয়ার করেছেন |

অন্যদিকে ফিল্মমেকার অনুরাগ কাশ্যপও ওই একই আর্টিকল টুইটারে শেয়ার করেছেন  |

