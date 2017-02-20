কলকাতা বাদুড়িয়া জুড়ে যে শিশু পাচার চক্রের হদিশ মিলেছিল তার থেকেও বড় এবং জটিল হল জলপাইগুড়ির শিশু পাচার চক্র | সেরকমই ধারনা সিআইডি-র গোয়েন্দাদের |

ইতিমধ্যেই উঠে এসেছে বিজেপি-র মহিলা মোর্চার নেত্রী জুহি চৌধুরীর নাম | তাঁকে নাগালে এখনও পাননি গোয়েন্দারা | তবে গ্রেফতার করা হয়েছে একটি হোমের ডিরেক্টর ও এক আধিকারিককে | শনিবার গ্রেফতার করা হয় জলপাইগুড়ির একটি সরকার অনুমোদিত হোম বিমল শিশু গৃহ-র ডিরেক্টর চন্দনা চক্রবর্তীকে | 

চন্দনাকে এই ঘৃণ্য কাজে বিজেপি নেত্রী জুহি সাহায্য করতেন বলে অভিযোগ | দিল্লি থেকে হোমের জন্য জোগাড় করতেন প্রয়োজনীয় অনুমতি | নর্থ ব্লকের বিভিন্ন বিভাগে নাকি অনায়াস গতি ছিল জুহির |

চন্দনার পরে রবিবার গ্রেফতার করা হয়েছে হোমের দত্তক বিভাগের আধিকারিক সোনালি মণ্ডলকে | গোয়েন্দাদের ধারনা‚ গত কয়েক বছরে ৬ মাস থেকে ১৪ বছর বয়সী চারটি শিশুকে এই হোম থেকে বিক্রি করা হয়েছে আমেরিকা‚ ফ্রান্স‚ স্পেন এবং সিঙ্গাপুরে |

জলপাইগুড়িতে সক্রিয় চক্রের পুরো হদিশ পেতে আরও দুটি হোমের উপর নজরদারি চালাচ্ছেন সিআইডি গোয়েন্দরা |

