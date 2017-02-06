সাক্ষীর সঙ্গে প্রেম পর্বে এই মনোরম শৈলশহরে প্রায়ই আসতেন মহেন্দ্র সিং ধোনি | তাঁর এবং সাক্ষীর‚ দুজনেরই খুব প্রিয় এই শহর | সেখানেই এলেন দুজনে আবার | মেয়ে জিভার জন্মদিন পালন করতে | ৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২ বছর বয়স পূর্ণ করবে ধোনি-কন্যা |

না‚ বিদেশি কোনও শহর নয় | ধোনি দম্পতির গন্তব্য এ বার মুসৌরি | উত্তরাখণ্ডে হিমালয়ের কোলঘেঁষা এই শহরেই পালিত হবে জিভার জন্মদিন | মুসৌরির অভিজাত Rokeby Manor-এ উঠেছেন ধোনি ও সাক্ষী | তাঁদের আসার খবর পেয়ে ভিড় জমে যায় ভক্তদের | গাড়ি থেকে নেমে অপেক্ষমাণ অনুরাগীদের দিকে হাত নাড়েন সদ্য প্রাক্তন ভারতীয় অধিনায়ক |

প্রসঙ্গত সাক্ষীর সঙ্গে ডেটিং কালে একাধিকবার মুসৌরি এসেছেন ধোনি | জিভার বর্ষপূর্তির পার্টির জন্য তাই বেছে নিলেন প্রিয় শৈল শহরকেই |

টেস্টের পরে সম্প্রতি একদিনের ক্রিকেটেও অধিনায়কত্ব থেকে ইস্তফা দিয়েছেন ধোনি | প্রাণ খুলে চুটিয়ে খেলছেন ক্রিকেট | ইংল্যান্ডের বিরুদ্ধে একদিনের সিরিজে পারফর্ম্যান্সও ভাল | আপাতত তাঁর সমানে পাখির চোখ এখন আইপিএল | সেখানে পুণে সুপার জায়ান্টসদের এখনও তিনি ক্যাপ্টেন কুল |    

