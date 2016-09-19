গণপতি বিসর্জনের সময় ঋষি কাপুর এবং রণবীর কাপুরের বিরুদ্ধে উপস্থিত সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে দুর্ব্যবহার করার অভিযোগ ওঠে | এমনকী এও শোনা গেল ঋষি নাকি এক সাংবাদিককে চড় অবধি মেরেছেন | এবং রণবীর এক সাংবাদিককে ঠেলে ফেলে দিয়েছেন | এই ঘটনার পরিপ্রেক্ষিতে একটা ভিডিও প্রকাশ পায়‚ যাতে দেখা যাচ্ছে ঋষি এবং রণবীর সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে দুর্ব্যবহার করছেন | এই ভিডিও মুহূর্তে ভাইরাল হয়ে যায় |

যদিও এই ভিডিও প্রকাশ পাওয়ার পর ঋষি মুম্বাইয়ের একটি জনপ্রিয় ওয়েবসাইটকে দেওয়া সাক্ষাৎকারে এই ঘটনার কথা অস্বীকার করেন | কিন্তু ওঁর কথা কেউ বিশ্বাস করে নি | অবশেষে ওই সাংবাদিক‚ যাঁকে নাকি রণবীর ঠেলে মাটিতে ফেলে দেন‚ তিনি সেদিন ঠিক কী ঘটেছিল সেই বিষয়ে মুখ খুলেছেন |

ওই সাংবাদিকের কথায় আমি এবং আমার ক্যামেরাম্যান রণবীরের দিকে এগিয়ে যাচ্ছিলাম ওঁর বাইট নেওয়ার জন্য | কিন্তু উনি ততক্ষণে গাড়িতে চেপে বেরিয়ে গেলেন | ক্যামেরার তার আমার পায়ে জড়িয়ে যায় এবং আমি পড়ে যাই | কিন্তু যে ভিডিওটি প্রকাশ পেয়েছে তা এমনভাবে এডিট করা হয়েছে যা দেখে মনে হবে রণবীর আমাকে ঠেলে ফেলে দিয়েছেন | ওই ভিডিওটা প্রকাশ করার আগে আমার কাছে কেউ সত্যিটা জানার দরকার মনে করে নি | আমার ঋষিজি বা রণবীর কারুর বিরুদ্ধে কোনো অভিযোগ নেই | ওঁদের ঘিরে প্রচুর সাংবাদিক ছিল | কিন্তু একবারের জন্যেও ওঁরা কাউকে সেখান থেকে সরে যেতে বলে নি বা কাউকে ঠেলে সরিয়েও দেয় নি | আমি গণপতি বিসর্জনের সময় সারাদিন ওইখানেই ছিলাম | সারাদিন বৃষ্টি‚ চারিদিকে লোকে লোকারণ্যতার মধ্যে কাপুর পরিবারকে দেখে জনতার অনন্ত উদ্দীপনা সব কিছুর সাক্ষী ছিলাম | কিন্তু একবারের জন্যেও কাপুর পরিবারের কেউ সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে দুর্ব্যবহার করেন নি |

