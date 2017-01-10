Unique Chicken Recipe

Unique Chicken Recipe Ingredientsউপকরণ

চিকেন – ৫০০গ্রাম
তিল – ১চা চামচ
পোস্ত – ২চা চামচ
কাজুবাদাম – ২৫গ্রাম
পেঁয়াজ – ৩টে মাঝারি মাপের
কাঁচালংকা – ৩-৪টে
রসুন – ৩-৪কোয়া
সাদা তেল

প্রণালী

একটি পাত্রে চিকেন, পেঁয়াজবাটা, আদাবাটা, নুন ও অল্প তেল দিয়ে মেখে ২ ঘন্টা ম্যারিনেট করতে হবে | এবার মিক্সিতে পোস্ত, কাজুবাদাম, সাদা তিল, রসুন, কাঁচালংকা, একসাথে পেস্ট করে নিতে হবে | কড়াতে তেল গরম করে তাতে ম্যারিনেট করা চিকেন দিয়ে তেল ছাড়া অবধি কষাতে হবে | তারপর বাটা মিশ্রণটি দিয়ে ২ মিনিট ফোটালেই তৈরি কাবুলি চিকেন |

অর্পিতা
মহানগরের মিশেল চরিত্রের মতোই বিন্দাস মিশেল রান্না আড্ডাবাজ মধ্যবয়সী অর্পিতার | গাল ভরা স্বাদ! ব্যস! নো ইন্দো-খটোমটো নেম ড্রপিং |

