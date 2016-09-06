অবশেষে বিয়ের ১৭ বছর পর কাজল জানিয়েছেন‚ কেন উনি কেরিয়ারের তুঙ্গে থাকা সত্ত্বেও অজয় দেবগণকে বিয়ে করার সিদ্ধান্ত নেন | কাজল আর অজয়ের বিয়ে হয় ১৯৯৯ সালে | কাজল তখন বলিউডের নাম্বার ওয়ান নায়িকা‚ অজয় কিন্তু ওঁর মতো জনপ্রিয়তা পান নি তখনো | তাই ওঁদের বিয়ের সিদ্ধান্তে অবাক হন অনেকেই |

কাজল এবং অজয়ের দুই সন্তান মেয়ে নাইশা এবং ছেলে যুগ | বিয়ের পর সংসার নিয়ে ব্যস্ত থাকতেই বেশি ভালোবাসেন উনি | এর আগে ওঁকে বহুবার এই প্রশ্নের সামনে পড়তে হয়েছে যে উনি কেন কেরিয়ারের শীর্ষে থাকা সত্ত্বেও হঠাৎ বিয়ের সিদ্ধান্ত নিলেন? উনি কিন্তু প্রতিবারই এই প্রশ্ন এড়িয়ে গেছেন | কিন্তু সম্প্রতি উনি এই প্রশ্নের উত্তর দিয়েছেন |

উনি জানিয়েছেন ওই সময় এটাই আমার জন্য সব থেকে সঠিক সিদ্ধান্ত ছিল | ততদিনে আমার বলিউডে ৮-৯ বছর কাজ করা হয়ে গেছে | কিন্তু একটা এমন সময় আসে যখন সব কিছুই নিয়ন্ত্রণে আনা দরকার | আমিও তাই করেছিলাম |

উনি আরো যোগ করেন বছরে তখন আমি ৪-৫টা ছবি করছি | আমি শুধু অভিনয় করেই আমার জীবনটা কাটাতে চাই নি | তাই আমি বিয়ের সিদ্ধান্ত নিই | এবং বছরে মাত্র একটা ছবি করার সিদ্ধান্ত নিই | আমার এই সিদ্ধান্তে আমি খুশি হয়েছিলাম |

বিয়ের পর সত্যিই উনি এখন অবধি হাতে গোনা কয়েকটা নির্বাচিত ছবিতেই কাজ করেছেন মাত্র |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 9

0 42