নিছক পল্লীসঙ্গীত নয় | এ হল লোকসঙ্গীত | যে কয়েকজন শিল্পীর ঐকান্তিক প্রচেষ্টায় মাটির গানের এই উত্তরণ ঘটেছিল‚ কালিকাপ্রসাদ ভট্টাচার্য তাঁদের মধ্যে অগ্রণী |

মাটির সোঁদা গন্ধমাখা দোহার ব্যান্ডের ভিতরেই কেবলমাত্র আবদ্ধ ছিল না তাঁর পরিচয় | এক একটা গানকে তিনি দেখতেন এক একটা চরিত্র হিসেবে | শৈল্পিক মাত্রা অতিক্রম করে মগ্ন থাকতেন গানের সামাজিক ও অর্থনৈতিক প্রেক্ষাপট নিয়ে |

অসমের চা বাগানের গান থেকে রানিগঞ্জের কয়লা খনির সুর | খেটে খাওয়া মানুষের ঘামের নোনতা স্বাদ আরও মিঠে করে তুলত কালিকাপ্রসাদের গানকে | মনের মানুষ-এর মতো বাংলা সিনেমা | বা জি বাংলার সারেগামাপা | কিংবা বিগ এফ এম-এর মাটির টানে‚ মাটির গানে | সর্বত্র লোকসঙ্গীতকে একটা আলাদা সত্ত্বা হিসেবে পেশ করেছিলেন কালিকাপ্রসাদ |

অনন্তের খোঁজে চলে গেলেন তিনি | রয়ে গেল তাঁর অরূপরতন সঙ্গীত |

কয়েক বছর আগে বাংলালাইভের একটি অনুষ্ঠানে কালিকাপ্রসাদ –

