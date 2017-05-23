স্বঘোষিত ফিল্ম ক্রিটিক কমাল আর খানকে বি-টউনের অনেকেই পছন্দ করেন না | আসলে উনি মাঝ মাঝেই বলিউডের তারকাদের সম্পর্কে যা তা লেখেন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে | আর এই কারণে শুধু সেলিবরা নয় সিনেমাপ্রেমীরাও ওঁকে ঘৃণা করে | এর আগে অজয় দেবগণ‚ সিদ্ধার্থ মালহোত্রা‚ সোনাক্ষী সিনহার মতো তারকারা কামলের বিরুদ্ধে সোচ্চার হয়েছেন |

এইবার সঞ্জয় দত্তকেও কমালের বিরুদ্ধে কথা বলতে শোনা গেল | কয়েকদিন আগে সঞ্জয় সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে কথা বলেন | তখনি উনি জানান কমাল আর খানকে ওঁর টুইটের জন্য ব্যান করে দেওয়া উচিত |

সঞ্জয়কে বলতে শোনা যায় মিডিয়ার এইসব লোকেদের একদম এনকারেজ করা উচিত নয় | ও তারকাদের সম্বন্ধে যা নয় তাই লেখে | তোমাদের উচিত ওকে ব্যান করা |

সম্প্রতি সঞ্জয় দত্তের কামব্যাক ছবি ভূমি ‘-র শ্যুটিং শেষ হয়েছে | সেই আনন্দে উনি নিজের বাড়িতে একটা পার্টি দেন | পার্টিতে বি-টাউনের অনেক তারকারাই উপস্থিত ছিলেন | ভোর চারটে নাগাদ সঞ্জয় ওঁর বন্ধু শেখর সুমনকে ছাড়তে বাড়ির বাইরে আসেন | তখনি ওঁর চোখে পড়ে বাইরে সাংবাদিকরা দাঁড়িয়ে আছে |

উনি বাইরে বেরিয়ে আসেন সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে দেখা করতে | এমনকি উনি তাদের জন্য খাবার এবং জলের ব্যবস্থাও করে দেন | পার্টিতে ফিরে না গিয়ে সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে কথা বলবেন বলে উনি রাস্তার ফুটপাথে একটা চেয়ারে বসে পরেন | তখনি কমাল আর খানের প্রসঙ্গে উনি এমন মন্তব্য করেন |

এছাড়াও উনি সাংবাদিকদের জানান উনি ওঁদের নিজের পরিবারের সদস্য মনে করেন | এরপর উনি প্রত্যককে জড়িয়ে ধরেন এবং সবার সঙ্গে সেলফিও তোলেন |

