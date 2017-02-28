রঙ্গুন ছবির শ্যুটিং শুরু হওয়ার কদিনের মধ্যে থেকেই শাহিদ কাপুর আর কঙ্গনা রানাওয়তের মধ্যে মাঝে মাঝেই ঝগড়া হতো | দুজনেই নাকি নিরপত্তাহীনতায় ভুগছিলেন | এমনকী কদিন আগে কঙ্গনা একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে জানিয়েছিলেন শাহিদের সঙ্গে থাকা দুঃস্বপ্নের থেকে কম কিছু নয় | অন্যদিকে শাহিদ এই কথা শুনে বলেছিলেন কঙ্গনার কল্পনাশক্তির তুলনা হয় না | দুজনের মধ্যে ঠিক কী নিয়ে মনোমালিন্য হয়েছিল তা জানা না গেলেও শোনা যাচ্ছে কঙ্গনা নাকি কদিন আগে শাহিদের স্ত্রী মীরাকে একটা চিঠি পাঠিয়েছেন | না‚ মীরা শাহিদ-কঙ্গনার ঝগড়ার অংশ নন‚ তাহলে কেন ওঁকে চিঠি পাঠালেন বলিউডের কুইন ?

আসলে কদিন আগে ২৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ছিল শাহিদের জন্মদিন | এই উপলক্ষ্যে মীরা সব সেলিব্রিটিদের জন্য একটা পার্টির ব্যবস্থা করেছিলেন | সেখানে আমন্ত্রিত ছিলেন কঙ্গনাও | মীরা নাকি কঙ্গনাকে আলাদা করে এই পার্টিতে আমন্ত্রণ জানিয়েছিলেন | কিন্তু ছবির প্রচারের কারণে কঙ্গনা সেদিন ছিলেন দিল্লিতে | সূত্রের খবর অনুযায়ী শাহীদের স্ত্রী মীরা পার্টির আয়োজন করেছিলেন এবং উনি নিজে সবাইকে আমন্ত্রন জানিয়েছিলেন | কঙ্গনা সেদিন দিল্লিতে ছিলেন | তাই পার্টিতে উপস্থিত তাকতে পারেননি | কিন্তু উনি মীরাকে একটা চিঠি লিখে ধন্যবাদ জানান এবং কেন উনি পার্টিতে উপস্থিত হতে পারলেন না তাও জানিয়েছেন |

যদিও নিন্দুকেরা বলছেন কঙ্গনা নাকি ইচ্ছা করেই শাহিদের জন্মদিনের পার্টিতে উপস্থিত হন নি |

আরও পড়ুন:  ম্যানেজার অপয়া বলেই কি একের পর এক ছবি ফ্লপ হচ্ছে শ্রদ্ধা কাপুরের!?

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 277

0 348