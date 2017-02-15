স্পষ্টবাদী এবং ঠোঁটকাটা হিসেবেই ওঁকে চেনে সবাই‚ এই কারণেই মাঝে মাঝেই বিভিন্ন বিতর্কে জড়িয়ে পড়েন উনি | কিন্তু কাউকেই তোয়াক্কা করেন না বলিউডের কুইন কঙ্গনা রানাওয়াত | তাই হয়তো ভ্যালেন্টাইনস ডের আগে নিজের প্রাক্তন প্রেমিকদের নিয়ে আরো একবার মুখ খুললেন উনি |

গতবছর হৃতিককে এক্স বলে সম্বোধন করায় যথেষ্ট তিক্ততার সৃষ্টি হয় ওঁদের মধ্যে | মামলা গড়ায় আদালত অবধি | কিন্তু সে সব এখন অতীত | সম্প্রতি একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে কঙ্গনা স্বীকার করেছেন আমি একটা রিলেশনশিপে রয়েছি |

একই সঙ্গে উনি জানিয়েছেন ব্রেক আপ হলে নিজেকে সামলাতে ঠিক সাত দিন সময় নেন উনি | ওঁর কথায় ব্রেক আপের পর আমার নিজেকে সামলাতে ঠিক এক সপ্তাহ লাগে | এরপর আমি আর ফিরে তাকাই না | আসলে আমি যখন কারুর সঙ্গে সম্পর্কে থাকি তখন আমার পুরোটা দিই | কিন্তু যখন দেখি কাজ হচ্ছে না‚ তখন তার থেকে বেরিয়ে আসি | একবার সম্পর্ক ভাঙলে তা কিছুতেই জোড়া লাগানো যায় না |

একই সঙ্গে উনি যোগ করেন‚ আমি কোনদিন আমার প্রাক্তনদের কাছে ফিরে যাই না‚ সেটা একটা রেকর্ড | কিন্তু আমার সব এক্সরাই আমার কাছে ফিরতে চেয়েছে | সেটাও একটা রেকর্ড |

কঙ্গনার এক্স বয়ফ্রেন্ড‚ হৃতিক রোশনও কী তাহলে ওঁর কাছে ফিরতে চেয়েছেন? এই প্রশ্নের জবাব কিন্তু পাওয়া যায় নি |

