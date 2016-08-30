Kapil Sharma earnings

হাসলে নাকি আয়ু বাড়ে‚ আর হাসালে কী বাড়ে বলুন তো? পে-চেক | মানে পকেট ফুলে ওঠে আর কী! কমেডিয়ান কপিল শর্মার রোজগারের বহর শুনলে সে বিশ্বাস হতে বাধ্য | এই কমেডিয়ানের দৈনিক রোজগার নাকি ৬০-৮০ লাখ টাকা | মানে মাসে প্রায় ৩.৬ কোটি থেকে ৬.৪ কোটি টাকা রোজগার করেন কপিল | প্রকাশিত খবর অনুযায়ী কমেডি নাইটস উইথ কপিল-এর প্রত্যেক এপিসোডের জন্য ৪০ লাখ টাকা পেতেন কপিল | আর সেই সূত্রেই ২০১৪-১৫ থেকে লাফিয়ে লাফিয়ে বাড়তে থাকে কপিলের রোজগারের পরিমাণ |

এছাড়াও আজকাল নাকি একা কোন শো হোস্ট করার জন্য ৭৫ লাখ টাকা দাবি করছেন কপিল শর্মা | শুধু টেলিভিশনে নিজের শো ছাড়াও দেশে-বিদেশে বিভিন্ন শো করে বেড়ান কপিল ও তাঁর সঙ্গীরা | আর তার পারিশ্রমিক নাকি প্রায় এক কোটি টাকা |

এখানেই শেষ নয়‚ বেশ কয়েকটি দেশি-বিদেশি ব্র্যান্ডের ব্র্যান্ড অ্যাম্বাসাডর হিসেবেও কপিল এখন পরিচিত মুখ | OLX, Policybazar, Micromax-এর মতো ব্র্যান্ড এখন কপিলের ঝুলিতে | ২০১৪ সালে Honda Mobilio-এর অ্যাড শ্যুট করার জন্য কপিল পেয়েছিলেন সাড়ে চার কোটি টাকা | এ বছরের জুন মাসে হিউ জ্যাকমানের মতো তারকাকে সরিয়ে Micromax-এর মূল মুখ হয়ে উঠেছেন তিনি |

এবার এর পাশাপাশি দেখে নেওয়া যাক বেশ কিছু বলিউডি নায়ক-নায়িকাদের রোজগারের পরিমাণ | ব্র্যান্ড অ্যাম্বাসাডর হিসেবে একদিনের শ্যুটের জন্য আলিয়া ভাট পেয়ে থাকেন ৭৫ লাখ থেকে এক কোটি‚ রণবীর সিং পান এক থেকে দেড় কোটি টাকা | শ্রদ্ধা কাপুর‚ আলিয়া ভাট বা পরিনীতি চোপড়ারা এক একটি ছবি থেকে পান তিন থেকে সাড়ে তিন কোটি | আর মোটামুটি বছরে একটি ছবি ধরলে ফিল্ম থেকে তাঁদের গোটা বছরের আয় এটাই | সেখানে আদিত্য রায় কাপুর‚ টাইগার শ্রফরা ছবি প্রতি সবচেয়ে বেশি ছকোটি টাকা পারিশ্রমিক পেয়ে থাকেন | আগেই বলেছি‚ কপিল শর্মার এক মাসের রোজগারই এর থেকে বেশি |

তবেই বুঝুন হাসির কী দাম!

