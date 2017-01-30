সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালির সঙ্গে যা হয়েছে তাতে বেশ রেগে গেছেন করণ জোহর সহ বি-টাউনের বেশ কিছু পরিচালক এবং অ্যাক্টর | কদিন আগে রাজস্থানে পদ্মাবতী ছবির শ্যুটিং চলাকালীন ছবির সেট ভাঙচুর করা হয়‚ একই সঙ্গে সঞ্জয় লীলাকে থাপ্পড় মারে কর্ণী সেনার সদস্যরা | তাদের দাবি সঞ্জয় লীলা নাকি রানি পদ্মাবতীর চরিত্র বিকৃত করে দেখাচ্ছেন | যাই হোক‚ করণ বেশ কয়েকটা টুইট করে জানান এই সময় গোটা ইন্ডাস্ট্রির সঞ্জয় লীলার পাশে দাঁড়ানো উচিত |

একই সঙ্গে উনি টুইট করে এও জানান আগে বহুবার ছবির শ্যুটিং এর সময় এবং ছবি মুক্তির সময় অহেতুক হয়রানি হতে হয়েছে ওঁকে তাই উনি সঞ্জয় লীলার পরিস্থিতি বোঝেন |

অন্য একটা টুইটে উনি লেখেন তোমরা যারা নিজেদের ইতিহাসের রক্ষক বলে দাবি করছো…. ছবির স্ক্রিপ্ট কি পড়েছো তোমরা? আসল ফ্যাক্টস কী তা জানা আছে তোমাদের ? জানো না তো? তাহলে দয়া করে নিজেদের মুখ বন্ধ করে রাখো |

শুধু করণ নয় এই ব্যাপারে টুইট করেন অনুরাগ কাশ্যপও | কিন্তু এর খানিক পরেই একটা ট্রোল চালু হয় যাতে করণ জোহার এবং অনুরাগ কাশ্যপ এই দুই ফিল্মমেকারের মধ্যে শারীরিক সম্পর্ক আছে এমন দাবি করা হয় | এই পরিপ্রেক্ষিতে একজন টুইট করে অনুরাগ কাশ্যপ তোমাকে ফ্রি অ্যাডভাইস দিচ্ছি‚ করন জোহরের সঙ্গে শোওয়া বন্ধ করো |

এই টুইটের যথাযথ উত্তর দেন করণ | উনি লেখেন ‘”Let me give you some better advice!! Start sleeping with someone!!! You frustrated Fuck!!!!”

