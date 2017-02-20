রাজীব গান্ধী ও সোনিয়া গান্ধীর লাভ স্টোরি নিয়ে তৈরি হচ্ছে শর্ট ফিল্ম | রাজীব গান্ধীর ভূমিকায় থাকছেন টিভি সিরিজ নাগিন ২-খ্যাত করণবীর ভোরা এবং সোনিয়া গান্ধীর ভূমিকায় অভিনয় করবেন (শেষ অভিনয় করেছিলেন জজবা ছবিতে) প্রিয়া ব্যানার্জি |

এই ছবিতে কোনোভাবেই রাজনৈতিক কোনো দৃষ্টিকোণ থাকছে না | বিলেতের কলেজে আলাপ থেকে শুরু করে রাজীবের সঙ্গে প্রেম ও সোনিয়া মাইনো থেকে মিসেস রাজীব গান্ধী হয়ে ওঠা‚ সব মিলিয়ে শুধুমাত্র দুজনের প্রেমের মিষ্টি মুহূর্ত ধরা পড়বে এই ছবিতে |

রাজীব-সোনিয়ার জীবন নিয়ে ছবি‚ তাই স্বাভাবিকভাবেই খুবই গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ইন্দিরা গান্ধী ও জওহরলাল নেহেরুর চরিত্র | করণবীরের চান ইন্দিরা চরিত্রে অভিনয় করুন শাবানা আজমি এবং নেহেরুর চরিত্র চিত্রণ করুন অনুপম খের | যদিও এখনো ফাইনাল হয়নি সেই কাস্টিং |

এরই মাঝে ইন্ডিয়া গেটের কাছে রাজীব-সোনিয়ার আইসক্রিম খাওয়ার একটি দৃশ্যের পূনর্নিমাণ করেছেন করণবীর এবং প্রিয়া |

করণবীর জানিয়েছেন ছবির অন্যতম সেরা আকর্ষণ হতে চলেছে সোনিয়ার সঙ্গে সম্পর্কের কথা ইন্দিরার কছে রাজীবের জানানোর দৃশ্যটি | মা ইন্দিরার কাছে অনুমতি নেওয়ার ক্ষণটিকে মাথায় রেখে ছবির নাম রাখা হয়েছে ইজাজত | ছবিটি প্রযোজনা করছেন করণবীর নিজে |

