যাক‚ শেষমেশ সামনে এলেন ওঁরা ! জন্মানোর পর থেকেই ভুয়ো ছবিতে বার বার উত্তাল হয়েছে ইন্টারনেট | অবশেষে সব জল্পনার অবসান ঘটিয়ে সইফ আলি খান‚ করিনা কাপুর খান মিডিয়ার সামনে উপস্থিত হলেন আড়াই দিনের তৈমুর আলি খান পতৌদিকে নিয়ে | এমনিতে দেখা গেছে তারকারা সাধারণত তাঁদের বাচ্চাদের সামনে আনতে চান না | কিন্তু সইফিনা সেই প্রথা ভেঙে ডেলিভারির মাত্র দুদিনের মাথায় বাচ্চাকে জনসমক্ষে নিয়ে এলেন |

বৃহস্পতিবার হাসপাতাল থেকে বাড়ি যাওয়ার পথে ব্রিচ ক্যান্ডি হাসপাতালের লবিতে বাবার কোলে দেখা যায় হাল্কা নীল তোয়ালেতে মোড়া তৈমুরকে | সইফ আর করিনা দুজনকেই হাত নাড়তে দেখা যায় ফ্যানেদের উদ্দেশ্যে | বেবো তো আবার ফ্লাইং কিস ও ছুড়ে দেন ক্যামেরার দিকে |

