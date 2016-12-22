অবশেষে আসল ছবি প্রকাশিত হলো | এই মাসের ২০ তারিখে মা হয়েছেন করিনা কাপুর খান | পুত্রসন্তানের নাম রাখা হয়েছে তৈমুর আলি খান পতৌদি | ইতিমধ্যেই ইন্টারেনেটে করিনা ও তৈমুরের বেশ কয়েকটা নকল ছবি প্রকাশিত হয়েছে | যদিও করিনা বা সইফ এখন অবধি তৈমুরের কোনো ছবি প্রকাশ করেননি‚ কিন্তু দাবি করা হচ্ছে এটাই নাকি ওঁদের আসল ছবি |

ছবিতে শুধু করিনা আর তৈমুর নয় উপস্থিত আছেন সইফও | ডেলিভারির কয়েক ঘন্টা পর এই ছবি নেওয়া হয় |

সত্যিই রয়্যাল ফ্যামিলি !

