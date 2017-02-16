সম্প্রতি করিনা ও সইফের ছেলে তৈমুরের একটা ক্লোজ আপ ছবি ইন্টারনেটে ভাইরাল হয়ে যায় | ফুটফুটে তৈমুরের সোনালি চুল আর নীল চোখে দেখে সবাই প্রশংসায় পঞ্চমুখ | করিনা নিজেও ছেলের গুড লুকসের প্রশংসা না করে থাকতে পারছেন না |

তৈমুরের মাত্র ১ মাস ২৫ দিন বয়েস কিন্তু এর মধ্যেই সে বার বার খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে এসেছে | অবশেষে করিনা নিজেই ফেসবুকের লাইভ চ্যাটে ছেলের গুড লুকসের সিক্রেট শেয়ার করেছেন |

উনি বলেন আমি খুব গর্বিত তৈমুর এত সুন্দর দেখতে হয়েছে বলে | আমি ওর মা হিসেবে বলছি না‚ ও সত্যিই খুব ভালো দেখতে | হ্যাঁ‚ ওর মধ্যে পাঠান জিন আছে মানছি কিন্তু একই সঙ্গে প্রেগন্যান্সির সময় আমি অনেক ঘি খেয়েছি | তাই ও এত সুন্দর হয়েছে

এই লাইভ চ্যাটের মাধ্যমে আরো জানা গেছে তৈমুরের সঙ্গে সময় কাটানোর জন্য সইফ নাকি প্রায়ই নিজের কাজ বাঙ্ক করছেন |

