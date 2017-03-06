জন্মানো মাত্রই সে একজন সেলিব্রিটি | বলছি করিনা কাপুর খান ও সইফ আলি খানের ছেলে তৈমুর আলি খানের কথা | তিন মাসও এখনো বয়স হয়নি কিন্তু এর মধ্যেই সে বারবার উঠে এসেছে খবরের শিরোনামে |

দিন আগে শোনা গেল তৈমুরের নাম বিতর্কের জেরে নাকি করিনা ওকে লিটল জন বলে ডাকছেন | পরে অবশ্য করিনা স্পষ্ট জানিয়ে দিয়েছেন তৈমুর নামটা তাঁর বেশ পছন্দ | এবং উনি চান সবাই ওঁর ছেলেকে এই নামেই সম্বোধন করুক | সম্প্রতি করিনার একটা ভিডিও ভাইরাল হয়ে যায় | ভিডিওতে দেখা যাচ্ছে উনি ভক্তদের প্রশ্নের জবাব দিচ্ছেন এবং সবাইকে জানাচ্ছেন তৈমুর বড় হলে তার কাছ থেকে কী আশা করেন উনি |

একটা প্রশ্নের উত্তরে করিনা ছোট্ট তৈমুরকে বলছেন আশা করি বড় হয়ে তুমি একজন ভালো ডান্সার হবে কারণ তোমার বাবা একেবারেই নাচতে পারে না | অন্য এক জায়গায় উনি তৈমুরকে বলছেন আমি আশা করি তুমি অভদ্র ব্যক্তিদের এড়িয়ে চলবে |

