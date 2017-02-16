শ্রীদেবী ও বনি কাপুরের মেয়ে জাহ্নবী যেমন বলিউডে পা রাখার জন্য তৈরি তেমনি সইফ আলি খান ও অমৃতা সিং এর মেয়ে সারাও রেডি | শোনা যাচ্ছে সারাকে নাকি গ্রুম করছেন সারার সৎ মা করিনা কাপুর খান |

শোনা যাচ্ছে সারাকে লঞ্চ করার জন্য নাকি উৎসুক ছিলেন করণ জোহর | আসলে করিনার সঙ্গে বন্ধুত্বের খাতিরে এমনটা করতে চান করণ | অবশ্য একই সঙ্গে করণ মনে করেন সারার মধ্যে একজন প্রথম শ্রেণীর নায়িকা হওয়ার সব গুণ আছে | করণের অফারে করিনা সঙ্গে সঙ্গে রাজি হয়ে যান | কারণ উনি জানেন বি-টাউনে সারার জন্য করণের থেকে ভালো মেন্টর আর কেউ হতে পারবে না | কিন্তু সইফ নাকি চান না সারা‚ করণের সঙ্গে কাজ করুক | কারণটা একটু অদ্ভুত‚ উনি নাকি চান না সারা আর একটা আলিয়া ভট্ট তৈরি হোক |

সইফ-করিনার একজন ঘনিষ্ঠ জানিয়েছেন এই ব্যাপারে বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই নাকি সইফ আর করিনার মধ্যে মতবিরোধ চলছে | সইফ নাকি স্পষ্ট জানিয়ে দিয়েছেন উনি চান না সারা আলিয়া ভট্ট কে ফলো করুক | করিনা এবং ওঁর বি-টাউনের কাছের বন্ধুরা মানেন যে করণ লঞ্চ করেছিল বলেই আলিয়ার কেরিয়ার এত সফল | এমনিতেও ইন্ডাস্ট্রির অনেকেই মনে করেন করণ নাকি এখনো বড় পরিচালকদের আলিয়াকে নেওয়ার জন্য অনুরোধ করেন | সইফ চান মেয়ে সারা কারুর সাহায্য না নিয়ে নিজের কেরিয়ার তৈরি করুক |

করিনা নাকি সইফের এই ভাবনাকে সম্মান করেন | কিন্তু একই সঙ্গে মনে করেন করণের একটা ছবিতে সারা কাজ করলে এমন কিছু ক্ষতি হবে না | উনি নাকি সইফের কাছে প্রতিজ্ঞা করেছেন করণ যাতে সরার কেরিয়ারে হস্তক্ষেপ না করেন সেই দিকে উনি নিজে নজর রাখবেন |

অবশ্য চূড়ান্ত সিদ্ধান্ত সইফ-করিনা সারার ওপরেই ছেড়ে দিয়েছেন | মেয়ে যা সিদ্ধান্ত নেবেন তাই সমর্থন করবেন ওঁরা |

