সব ঠিক মতো চললে এই বছরের ডিসেম্বর মাসে সইফিনার বাড়িতে ওঁদের প্রথম সন্তান জন্ম নেবে | শোনা যাচ্ছে ওঁদের এই সন্তানের জন্মদিন হয়তো তার ঠাকুমা বা দাদুর সঙ্গে একই দিনে হতে পারে |

রিপোর্ট অনুযায়ী বেবোর সন্তান হয়তো ওঁর শাশুড়ি শর্মিলা ঠাকুরের জন্মদিনের দিন জন্মাতে পারে | শর্মিলার জন্মদিন ৮ ডিসেম্বর  | অথবা করিনার প্রপিতামহ রাজ কাপুরের জন্মদিন ১৪ ডিসেম্বর ভূমিষ্ঠ হতে পারে করিনার সন্তান | ডাক্তাররা আন্দাজ করছেন হয়তো ডিসেম্বর মাসের দ্বিতীয় সপ্তাহে সইফিনার সন্তান জন্মাবে | তবে সঠিকভাবে কিছুই বলা যায় না |

করিনার প্রেগন্যান্সির তত্ত্বাবধান করছেন দক্ষিণ মুম্বাইয়ের একটি হাসপাতালের একজন নামকরা গাইনি | এই ডাক্তারের হাতেই করিনার দিদি করিশ্মার প্রথম সন্তান‚ কিয়ান জন্মছে | তবে করিনার সন্তান মুম্বাইতে জন্মাবে নাকি লন্ডনে তা এখনো ঠিক করে উঠতে পারেননি খান দম্পতি |

ইতিমধ্যেই করিনা ওঁর বাচ্চাকে স্বাগত জানানোর জন্য নতুন করে নিজের বাড়ি সাজাচ্ছেন |

