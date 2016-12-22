সন্তানের জন্ম দেওয়ার পর শুধুমাত্র করিনা আর সইফই যে খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে এসেছেন তা নয়‚ওঁদের সঙ্গে আছেন করিশ্মা কাপুরও | কেমন করে ভাবছেন তো?

তৈমুরের জন্মের পর সইফ আর করিশ্মা সেলিব্রেট করতে যান | শ্যাম্পেন হাতে দুজনে ছবির জন্য পোজ দেন | এবং করিশ্মা সেই ছবি ইনস্ট্রাগ্রামে শেয়ার করেন | ছবি দেখেই বোঝা যাচ্ছে সইফ আর করিশ্মা দুজনেই খুব খুশি | কিন্তু একই সঙ্গে করিশ্মার অনামিকায় দেখা যাচ্ছে একটা বড় হীরের আংটি | আর এই আংটির কারণেই উনি খবরের শিরোনামে |

বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই শোনা যাচ্ছে করিশ্মা নাকি সন্দীপ তোশনিওয়াল নামের একজন ব্যবসায়ীর সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন | অনেকেই তো করিশ্মাকে সন্দীপের বিয়ে ভাঙার জন্যেও দোষী করেন | যাই হোক‚ করিশ্মার হাতের আংটি দেখার পর থেকেই গুঞ্জন শোনা যাচ্ছে ওঁর নাকি চুপি চুপি এনগেজমেন্ট করে নিয়েছেন |

শোনা যাচ্ছে করিশ্মা‚ ওঁর দুই সন্তান এবং সন্দীপ একসঙ্গে এইবারের নতুন বছরটা সিঙ্গাপুরে উদযাপন করবেন | শুধু তাই নয়‚ এও শোনা যাচ্ছে করিশ্মা নাকি করিনার ডেলিভারির জন্য অপেক্ষা করছিলেন | কদিনের মধ্যেই নাকি উনি এবং সন্দীপ ওঁদের সম্পর্কের কথা সবাইকে জানিয়ে দেবেন |

