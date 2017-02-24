স্টার প্লাসের অত্যন্ত জনপ্রিয় ধারাবাহিক কসৌটি জিন্দগি কে ‘-র কথা নিশ্চই অনেকের মনে আছে? একতা কাপুরের এই ধারাবাহিকের মুখ্য চরিত্রে অভিনয় করেছিলেন শ্বেতা তিওয়ারি‚হীতেন তেজোয়ানি‚ রণিত রায় এবং উর্বশী ঢোলাকিয়া | এছাড়াও এই ধারাবাহিকে সবার নজর কেড়েছিল একটা ছোট্ট ফুটফুটে মেয়ে | আমরা বলছি শ্রিয়া শর্মার কথা যে স্নেহা বাজাজের চরিত্রে অভিনয় করেছিল | সেই ছোট্ট শ্রিয়া এখন বড় হয়ে গেছে | আসুন দেখে নিন বড় হয় তাকে কেমন দেখতে হয়েছে এবং এখন কী করে সে |

শ্রিয়ার অভিনয়ের হাতেখড়ি হয় কসৌটি জিন্দগি কে ‘-র হাত ধরে | ওঁর জন্ম ১৯৯৭ এ | মাত্র তিন বছর বয়েস থেকে অভিনয় শুরু করে ও | কসৌটি জিন্দগি কে ‘-র পর শাহরুখ খানের রিয়েলিটি শো কেয়া আপ পাঁচভি পাস সে তেজ হ্যায় তে কিশোরী শ্রিয়া কে একজন সঞ্চালকের ভূমিকায় দেখা গিয়েছিল | ওই একই বছর ওকে দেখা যায় রানি মুখার্জি ও সইফ আলি খান অভিনীত ছবি থোড়া পেয়ার থোড়া ম্যাজিক ছবিতে |

এর পর শ্রিয়া ডাক পায় দক্ষিণী সিনেমা থেকে | তামিল আর তেলেগু ছবিতে শ্রিয়া একজন পরিচিত মুখ |

তবে অভিনয়ের পাশাপাশি শ্রিয়া সমান গুরুত্ব দিয়েছেন পড়াশোনাকেও | আইসিএসি তে ও পায় ৯৫% এবং উচ্চ মাধ্যমিকে শ্রিয়া ৯১% নিয়ে পাশ করে | শ্রিয়া এখন একজন আইনের শিক্ষার্থী | তবে একই সঙ্গে বলিউডের ছবিতে প্রধান নায়িকা হিসেবে নিজেকে প্রতিষ্ঠিত করারও সুযোগ খুঁজছে শ্রিয়া |

