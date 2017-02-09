ওঁদের ব্রেক আপ বহু দিন আগেই হয়ে গেছে‚ কিন্তু এখনো দুজনের মধ্যে বন্ধুত্ব অটুট | সলমন খান এবং ক্যাটরিনা কাইফ | এখনো এক্স গার্লফ্রেন্ড ক্যাটরিনা কোনো অসুবিধায় পড়লে তাঁকে সাহায্য করতে সব থেকে প্রথমে হাজির হন সল্লু মিঁয়া | ক্যাটরিনা নিজে স্বীকার করেছ্ন শুধুমাত্র একবার ফোন করে জানালেই‚ যে কোন উপায়ে সলমন ওঁর প্রবলেম সলভ করার চেষ্টা করেন |

ক্যাটরিনার বহুদিনের ইচ্ছা ওঁর দুই বোন ইসাবেলা আর সোনিয়াকে বলিউডে নায়িকা হিসেবে প্রতিষ্ঠিত হোক | আর সলমনের থেকে এই কাজ কে আর ভালো করতে পারে ! একটা জনপ্রিয় নিউজ পোর্টালে প্রকাশিত খবর অনুযায়ী‚ ক্যাট নাকি ইতিমধ্যেই সলমনের কাছে এই ব্যাপারে সাহায্য চেয়েছেন | আর ক্যাটরিনা যখন সলমনের কাছে সাহায্য চেয়েছেন তখন তা যে পূর্ণ হবে তা আন্দাজ করাই যায় |

এর আগে সলমন একবার ক্যাটরিনার কথায় ইসাবেল অভিনীত ডক্টর ক্যাবি ছবির প্রযোজনা করেছিলেন | যদিও সেই ছবি বক্স অফিসে একেবারেই ভালো ফল করে নি  |

আরও পড়ুন:  কাজলের সঙ্গে বিবাদে জড়িয়ে পড়ার পর প্রথম ফোনটাই শাহরুখকে করেছিলেন করণ জোহর

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 146

0 402