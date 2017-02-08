গত সপ্তাহের পুরোটাই দাঁতের যন্ত্রণায় কাতর ছিলেন ক্যাটরিনা কাইফ | আক্কেল দাঁতের ইনফেকশন হওয়াতে এই অবস্থা হয় ওঁর | একই সঙ্গে গাল ফুলেও একাকার | কিন্তু তা সত্ত্বেও তিনটে ইভেন্টে উপস্থিত হলেন উনি | তাই ডেন্টিস্টের কাছে যাওয়া হলো না ওঁর | ফলে ওই দাঁতের এমন অবস্থা হয়েছে যে এইবার সার্জারি করে দাঁত তুলতে হবে |

ক্যাটরিনার একজন ঘনিষ্ঠ জানিয়েছেন‚ বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই দাঁতের ব্যাথায় কষ্ট পাচ্ছিলেন ক্যাট সুন্দরী | কিন্তু কাজের চাপে ডাক্তারের কাছে যেতে পারেননি | এই অবস্থাতেই উনি দিল্লিতে একটা ইভেন্টে যান | ফিরে এসে উপস্থিত হন অনুরাগ বসুর সরস্বতী পুজোয় | ফলে গত সপ্তাহে পরিস্থিতি জটিল হয়ে ওঠে | শেষমেশ যখন ক্যাটরিনা ব্রিচক্যান্ডি হাসপাতালের ডেন্টিস্টের কাছে যাওয়ার সময় পেলেন তখন দাঁতের ইনফেকশন এতোটাই বেড়ে গেছে যে সার্জারি ছাড়া আর কোনো উপায় নেই | আপাতত ইনফেকশন কমার জন্য অ্যান্টি বায়োটিক খাচ্ছেন উনি | ইনফেকশন ঠিক হয়ে গেলে‚ এই শুক্রবার বা শনিবার অপারেশন করে দাঁত তোলা হবে ওঁর |

আর কদিনের মধ্যে অনুরাগ বসুর পরবর্তী ছবি জগ্গা জাসুস ‘-এর প্রচার শুরু করতে হবে ক্যাটরিনাকে | তাই উনি তাড়াতাড়ি সেরে উঠতে চাইছেন | এই ছবিতে ওঁর বিপরীতে আছেন রণবীর কাপুর | তবে প্রাক্তন প্রেমিকের সঙ্গে আদৌ উনি এই ছবির প্রচারে যাবেন কি না সেটা নিয়েও যথেষ্ট সন্দেহ আছে | কারণ শোনা যাচ্ছে উনি নাকি আগেই ছবির পরিচালককে জানিয়ে দিয়েছেন উনি আলাদা করে এই ছবির প্রমোশন করবেন |

