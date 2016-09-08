ক্যাটরিনা কাইফ সব সময়েই নিজের ব্যক্তিগত জীবনের জন্য খবরের শিরোনামে থেকেছেন | এই বছরের জানুয়ারি মাসে ওঁর রণবীর কাপুরের সঙ্গে ব্রেক আপ হয়ে যায় | আর তারপর থেকে প্রায় রোজই নতুন নতুন গুজব শোনা যায় ওঁকে নিয়ে |

মুক্তি পাবে ক্যাটরিনার পরবর্তী ছবি বার বার দেখো | এই ছবিতে ওঁর বিপরীতে আছেন সিদ্ধার্থ মালহোত্রা | উনি কিন্তু মনে করেন রণবীরের সঙ্গে ক্যাটরিনার ব্রেক আপকে অযথা গুরুত্ব দেওয়া হচ্ছে | সম্প্রতি একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে উনি বলেন রণবীর আর ক্যাটরিনার ব্রেক আপকে অযথা গুরুত্ব দেওয়া হচ্ছে | এটা এবার বন্ধ হওয়া দরকার | যদি ক্যাটরিনাকে নিয়ে আলোচনা করতেই হয় তাহলে ওর ছবি নিয়ে করুন |

বার বার দেখো ছবির শ্যুটিং শুরু হওয়ার কয়েকদিনের মধ্যেই বি-টাউনে গুঞ্জন শোনা যায় ক্যাটরিনা আর সিদ্ধার্থ প্রেম করছেন | আর এই কারণেই নাকি আলিয়া ভট্টের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক শেষ হয়ে গেছে সিদ্ধার্থের | এই ব্যাপারে ওঁকে প্রশ্ন করা হলে উনি জানিয়েছেন ক্যাটরিনা আর উনি জাস্ট ফ্রেন্ডস মাত্র |

