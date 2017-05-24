দিন ধরেই শোনা যাচ্ছে বাহুবলী খ্যাত প্রভাসের পরবর্তী ছবি শাহো তে নাকি থাকছেন ক্যাটরিনা কাইফ | এই ছবির কাজ কয়েকমাস আগেই শুরু হয়েছে‚ তখনো বাহুবলী ২ মুক্তি পায় নি | কিন্তু ক্যাটরিনা এই ছবি ফিরিয়ে দেন | তরপর মুক্তি পায় বাহুবলী ২ | এর পর বাকিটা তো ইতিহাস | আর ক্যাটরিনাও নিশ্চই হাত কামড়াচ্ছেন এখন |

শাহো ছবির সঙ্গে যুক্ত একজন জানিয়েছেন ক্যাটরিনা কাইফ শাহো তে নেই | উনি চাইলে এই ছবির অংশ হতে পারতেন | আমরা ছয় মাস ধরে ওঁকে এই ছবিতে থাকার জন্য রাজি করানোর চেষ্টা করেছি | এটা বাহুবলী ২ মুক্তি পাওয়ার আগের ঘটনা | ছয় মাস ধরে চেষ্টা করার পর ওঁকে দিয়ে এই ছবি সই করানোর পরিকল্পনা আমরা ত্যাগ করেছি |

বাহুবলী ২ এর সাফল্যের পর ক্যাটরিনার টিম নাকি মিথ্যা গুজব ছড়াচ্ছে এই বলে যে উনি শাহো ছবিতে আছেন | শোনা যাচ্ছে শুধু ক্যাটরিনা নয় বলিউডের অন্য বেশ কয়েকজন নায়িকাকে প্রভাসের বিপরীতে এই ছবি অফার করা হয় | কিন্তু তারা হয় রাজি হয় নি বা এত বেশি পারিশ্রমিক দাবি করেছেন যে তাঁদের বাদ দিয়ে দেওয়া হয়েছে | পরে অবশ্য প্রভাস নিজেই সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছেন উনি বলিউডের কোন নায়িকাকে নেবেন না এই ছবিতে | তার বদলে এই ছবিতে দেখা যাবে কোনো তেলেগু নায়িকাকে |

