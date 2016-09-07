ক্যাটরিনা কাইফ এবং সিদ্ধার্থ মালহোত্রা দিল্লি থেকে মুম্বই ফিরছিলেন | কিন্তু দিল্লি বিমানবন্দরে বিমানে উঠতে দেওয়া হল না ওঁদের | শুক্রবার মুক্তি পাবে ওঁদের ছবি বার বার দেখো | এই ছবির প্রচার করতে দুজনে রাজধানীতে এসেছিলেন |

বিমানবন্দরের অফিসার জানিয়েছেন ক্যাটরিনা এবং সিদ্ধার্থ দুজনেই ঠিক সময় বিমানবন্দরে আসেন | ওঁদের হাতে তুলে দেওয়া হয় বোর্ডিং পাস ও | কিন্তু সিকিওরিটি চেক ইনের পর দুজনেই এয়ারপোর্টে উপস্থিত জনতার সঙ্গে কথাবার্তা বলতে শুরু করেন | এবং ওঁদের ছবির প্রচারে ব্যস্ত হয়ে ওঠেন | রাত ৯.৪০ এ বিমানের ওড়ার কথা ছিল | ওঁদের দুজনকে বার বার বিমানে উঠতে অনুরোধ করা হয় | কিন্তু ক্যাটরিনা এবং সিদ্ধার্থ সেই কথায় কান না দিয়ে ভক্তদের সঙ্গে কথা বলে যেতে থাকেন | বহুক্ষণ অপেক্ষা করার পর অবশেষে ওঁদের ছাড়াই ১০.৪৫ নাগাদ বিমান উড়ে যায় |

এই প্রথমবার স্ক্রিন শেয়ার করতে দেখা যাবে ক্যাট ও সিডকে | এই ছবির গল্প এক তরুণকে ঘিরে যে টাইম ট্র্যাভেল করতে পারে | বলিউডে এই ধরণের ছবি খুব কমই বানানো হয়েছে | তাই এই ছবি নিয়ে প্রথম থেকেই দর্শকের মনে কৌতূহলের শেষ নেই | এছাড়াও ক্যাটরিনা এবং সিদ্ধার্থের অনস্ক্রিন কেমিস্ট্রি নজর কেড়েছে সবার |

