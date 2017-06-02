অমিতাভ চক্রবর্তী
কর্মজীবনের প্রথম ছ'বছর কেটেছে মুম্বই‚ দিল্লি‚ কলকাতার তাজ গ্রুপ অফ হোটেলস-এ | এরপর অস্ট্রেলিয়া ও সাউথ আফ্রিকা ছড়া পৃথিবীর প্রায় সমস্ত দেশ ঘুরেছেন আমেরিকার রয়্যাল ক্যারিবিয়ান ক্রুজ লাইনারের সঙ্গে | ২০০২ সালে এক্সিকিউটিভ শেফ হিসেবে লঞ্চ করেন কলকাতার বিখ্যাত মার্কো পোলো রেস্তোরাঁ | শখ সঙ্গীত চর্চা | শিস দিয়ে সুরের জাদুও তৈরি করেন অমিতাভ |

উপকরণ

টক দই -৪০০ গ্রাম
৫ কোঁয়া রসুন মিহি করে কুচনো
১ চা চামচ ধনে গুঁড়ো
১ চা চামচ জিরে গুঁড়ো
১ টেবিল চামচ নুন
/৪ চা চামচ গোলমরিচ গুঁড়ো
অল্প অলিভ অয়েল বা যে কোন সাদা তেল
১ কেজি বোনলেস এবং স্কিনলেস মুরগির ঠ্যাং‚ ছোট টুকরো করে কাটা‚ হাড় থাকলেও চলবে |

প্রণালী

মুরগি ছাড়া সব উপকরণ একসঙ্গে একটা বড় বাটিতে মিশিয়ে নিন | একটা স্মুথ ম্যারিনেড বানান | এরপর এতে মুরগির টুকরো দিন | মুরগির চারধারে ভালো করে যেন এই ম্যারিনেড লাগে | অন্তত ২৪ ঘন্টা ফ্রিজে রেখে ম্যারিনেট করুন | রান্না করার ৩০ মিনিট আগে ম্যারিনেটেড চিকেন ফ্রিজ থেকে বের করুন | ম্যারিনেটেড চিকেন একটা ট্রে তে ঢেলে নিয়ে চিকেনের গা থেকে সব মশলা ভালো করে মুছে ফেলুন | এরপর প্রি হিটেড আভেনে ২৫০ ডিগ্রী সেন্টিগ্রেডে ২০ মিনিট গ্রিল করুন | গোল করে কাটা কাঁচা পেঁয়াজ এবং ধনে পাতা ও পুদিনা পাতার চাটনি দিয়ে সার্ভ করুন | মাইক্রোওয়েভ ব্যবহার করলে চিকেন শুধুমাত্র কনভেকশন মোডেই গ্রিল করুন | মাইক্রোওয়েভ মোডে করবেন না |

