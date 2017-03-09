গরমে আর কুল কুল করে ঘামতে হবে না | গায়ে খাদির AC জ্যাকেট চাপালেই থাকতে পারবেন ঠান্ডা ঠান্ডা কুল কুল ! কেন্দ্রীয় ক্ষুদ্র শিল্প ও গ্রামোন্নয়ন মন্ত্রকের প্রতিমন্ত্রী গিরিরাজ সিং সম্প্রতি এই AC জ্যাকেট লঞ্চ করেছেন | ন্যাশানাল ইনস্টিটিউট অফ ফ্যাশন তেকনোলজির এক ছাত্র এই জ্যাকেটটি ডিজাইন করেছেন |

তবে শুধু গরমে ঠান্ডাই নয়‚ ঠান্ডায় গরমের আরামও দিতে পারে এই জ্যাকেট | শুধু প্রয়োজন অনুযায়ী পুশ করতে হবে একটি বোতাম | জ্যাকেটে গরম ও ঠান্ডার জন্য আলাদা দুতি ফ্যান লাগানো আছে | গরমের জন্য লাল বোতাম আর ঠান্ডার জন্য সবুজ বোতাম | প্রয়োজন মতো টিপলেই কেল্লাফতে |

তবে গরমে ঠান্ডা আর ঠান্ডায় গরমের অনুভূতি কি সস্তায় মেলে? তাই ভালোই খসবে গ্যাঁটের কড়ি | স্লিভলেস জ্যাকেটের দাম রাখা হয়েছে ১৮ হাজার টাকা আর ফুলস্লিভ জ্যাকেটের দাম ২৫ হাজার টাকা | মান্ত্রী জানিয়েছেন খুব তাড়াতাড়িই দেশের সব বাজারে চলে আসবে এই AC জ্যাকেট |

