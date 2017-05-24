যশরাজদের ঠগস অফ হিন্দুস্থান ছবিতে যে অমিতাভ বচ্চন এবং আমির খান থাকছেন তা প্রথম থেকেই জানিয়ে দেওয়া হয় | কিন্তু এই ছবিতে কোন নায়িকাকে দেখা যাবে তাই নিয়ে জল্পনার শেষ ছিল না | কদিন আগে জানা গেল এই ছবিতে নেওয়া হয়েছে ফতিমা শানা শেখ কে | ওঁকে দঙ্গল ছবিতে আমিরের বড় মেয়ের চরিত্রে অভিনয় করতে দেখা গেছে | ওঁর নাম অ্যানাউন্স হতেই চারিদিকে গুজব ছড়ায় আমিরের সুপারিশেই নাকি নেওয়া হয়েছে ফতিমাকে |

যদিও এই গুজব নিয়ে আমির বা ফতিমা দুজনের কেউই মুখ খোলেন নি | কিন্তু আমিরের স্ত্রী কিরণ রাও কে দেখা গেল ফতিমার হয়ে কথা বলতে |

সম্প্রতি একটি অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থিত ছিলেন কিরণ | সাংবাদিকরা যখন ওঁকে প্রশ্ন করেন আমিরের সুপারিশেই ফতিমা কে নেওয়া হয়েছে কি না‚ বেশ রেগে যান উনি | উত্তরে উনি বলেন কাস্টিং করার দায়িত্বে আমরা থাকি না | আমির‚ আদি এবং ভিক্টর তিনজন মিলে সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে কাকে এই ছবিতে নেওয়া হবে | ফতিমা নিশ্চয়ই ভালো তাই ওকে নেওয়ার সিদ্ধান্ত নেওয়া হয়েছে | কারণ এটা একটা বড় ছবি | ওর নিশ্চয়ই মেরিট আছে‚ না হলে এত বড় ছবিতে ওকে নেওয়ার রিস্ক নিত না ওরা |

অবশ্য শুধু ফতিমা নয় এই ছবিতে মুখ্য চরিত্রে থাকছেন ক্যাটরিনা কাইফও | ক্যাটরিনার নাম সব থেকে শেষে জানানো হয় | ওঁর নাম শুনেও অনেকেই অবাক হয়েছে | কারণ শোনা যাচ্ছিল আমিরের বিপরীতে এই ছবিতে হয়তো শ্রদ্ধা কাপুর বা বাণী কাপুরকে নেওয়া হবে | এমনকি সইফ-কন্যা সারা আলি খানের নামও শোনা যায় | কিন্তু ক্যাটরিনার কথা একবারও শোনা যায় নি | এই ছবি পরিচালনার দায়িত্বে আছেন বিজয় কৃষ্ণ আচার্য্য | এই ছবির আগামী বছর মুক্তি পাওয়ার কথা |

