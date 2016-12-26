৩ ঘণ্টায় ৬৮ কোটি টাকার গয়না বিক্রি | হয়েছিল মধ্য কলকাতার এক গয়নার দোকানে | ৮ নভেম্বর প্রধানমন্ত্রীর নোট বাতিল করার ঐতিহাসিক ঘোষণার ঠিক পরেই | আয়কর বিভাগ এবং এনফোর্সমেন্ট ব্রাঞ্চ-এর আধিকারিকরা জেরা করছেন দোকানের মালিককে |

তদন্তকারী আধিকারিকদের দাবি‚ প্রথমে ওই অলঙ্কার ব্যবসায়ী দাবি করেছিলেন তিনি ৬৮ কোটি টাকা পেয়েছেন অ্যাডভান্স হিসেবে | কিন্তু দাবির পক্ষে উপযুক্ত নথি পেশ করতে ব্যর্থ হন |

কলকাতায় অন্তত দশটি অলঙ্কার ব্যবসায়ীদের প্রতিষ্ঠানে হানা দিয়েছে আয়কর বিভাগ এবং ইডি | প্রায় সব খানেই ৮ নভেম্বর এবং তার পর থেকে বৃদ্ধি পেয়েছে বিক্রি | কিন্তু অস্বাভাবিক হারে বিক্রিবাটা হলেই জেরা করছেন আধিকারিকরা | উপযুক্ত নথি দেখাতে না পারলেই নেওয়া হচ্ছে যথাযথ পদক্ষেপ |   

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 46

0 57