ক্যাশলেশ ইকনমির ধাক্কা সামলাতে প্রস্তুত হচ্ছে কুমোরটুলিও | সরস্বতী পুজোর এখনো আট দিন বাকি | তার আগে ডিজিটাল ব্যবস্থার সঙ্গে সড়োগড়ো হওয়ার চেষ্টায় মৃৎশিল্পীরা | বেশ কয়েকজন কিনে ফেলেছেন কার্ড সোয়াইপ করার মেশিন | এছাড়াও তাঁদের ঘরে ঘরে আসছেন মোবাইল ওয়ালেট সংস্থার প্রতিনিধিরা |

টাকার অভাবে যাতে বিক্রিতে ভাটা না পড়ে‚ তার জন্য কার্ড পেমেন্টের ব্যবস্থা চালু করে ফেলেছেন বেশ কিছু শিল্পী | নোট বাতিল কিন্তু ভালোই প্রভাব পড়েছে সরস্বতী পুজোর বাজারে | বড় প্রতিমার চাহিদা অন্যান্য বছরের তুলনায় কম | এখন কুমোরটুলির ঘরে ঘরে আর প্রতিমার গায়ে ঝুলছে বিজ্ঞাপন – এখানে কার্ডে পেমেন্ট নেওয়া হয় | ক্যাশলেশ ইকনমির ধাক্কায় এখন ডিজিটাল হওয়ার চেষ্টায় মা সরস্বতীও |

