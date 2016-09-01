পোশাকি নামটা যে রাজা রাম তিওয়ারি‚ ভুলে গিয়েছিলেন নিজেই  | সবার কাছেই তিনি ভুলে ভাটকে ওয়াঁলে কে বাবা | গত ৭০ বছর ধরে প্রয়াগে কুম্ভ এবং মাঘ মেলায় পথ হারিয়ে ফেলা মানুষকে পৌঁছে দিতেন প্রিয়জনদের কাছে | শোনা যায় নিজের কর্মজীবনে প্রায় ১৪ লক্ষ পূর্ণবয়স্ক এবং ২১ হাজার শিশুকে প্রিয়জনদের কাছে ফিরিয়ে দিয়েছিলেন |

এ ছিল এক নেশার মতো | ১৮ বছর বয়স থেকে কুম্ভ এবং মাঘী মেলায় যেতেন রাজা রাম | তাঁর লক্ষ্যই থাকত কেউ যেন মেলা প্রাঙ্গন থেকে হারিয়ে না যায় | পথ হারিয়ে ফেলেছে এরকম কাউকে পেলেই তিনি যত্ন করে খুঁজে দিতেন তাঁর বাড়ির লোককে | ইদানীং মেলায় লাউডস্পিকার ইত্যাদি থাকলেও প্রথম দিকে তাঁর একমাত্র অবলম্বন ছিল চোখ কান আর উপস্থিত বুদ্ধি |

উত্তরপ্রদেশের প্রতাপগড় জেলায় রাজা রাম তিওয়ারির ভরপুর সংসার | স্ত্রী‚ ছেলেমেয়ে‚ ২০ জন নাতিনাতনি নিয়ে একান্নবর্তী পরিবার | সবাইকে ছেড়ে কয়েকদিন আগে প্রয়াত হলেন তিনি | ৮৮ বছর বয়সে পা রাখলেন অমৃতলোকের পথে | আগামী কুম্ভ বা মাঘী মেলায় আর দেখা যাবে না এই বৃদ্ধের সদাজাগ্রত সন্ধানী দৃষ্টি |

