বয়ফ্রেন্ড হর্ষের সঙ্গে এনগেজমেন্টের ভুয়ো খবরের জন্য সম্প্রতি জনপ্রিয় কমেডিয়ান ভারতী সিং খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে আসেন | উনি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে হর্ষের সঙ্গে কয়েকটা ছবি পোস্ট করেছিলেন‚ সেই ছবি দেখে অনেকেই ভাবে হয়তো চুপি চুপি এনগেজমেন্ট সেরে ফেললেন উনি | পরে অবশ্য ভারতী জানান হর্ষ সম্প্রতি একটা নতুন ফ্ল্যাট কিনেছেন‚ আর সেই ছবিগুলো ওঁর হাউজ ওয়ার্মিং পার্টিতে নেওয়া হয়েছিল | এতদিন ভারতী হর্ষের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক মেনে নেন নি | তবে কদিন আগে উনি একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে স্বীকার করেন যে দীর্ঘদিন ধরেই উনি আর হর্ষ প্রেম করছেন | এখানেই শেষ নয়‚ ভারতী জানিয়েছেন এই বছরের শেষে বা আগামী বছরের শুরুতে উনি হর্ষের সঙ্গে সাত পাকে বাঁধা পড়বেন | রিপোর্ট অনুযায়ী ভারতী আর হর্ষ গত দুবছর ধরে প্রেম করছেন | কিন্তু ভারতী জানিয়েছেন দুবছর নয় গত আট বছর ধরে একে অপরের সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন ওঁরা |

গতকাল ছিল হর্ষের জন্মদিন | এই উপলক্ষ্যে ভারতী ইনস্টাগ্রামে ওঁদের দুজনের ছবির কোলাজ লাগান আর একই সঙ্গে উনি লেখেন আমি সব ব্যাপারেই মজা করি কিন্তু এটা সত্যি তুমি আমাকে যে পরিমাণ ভালোবাসো সেটা আমি কথায় প্রকাশ করতে পারবো না | আমার রোজ সকাল তোমাকে দিয়ে শুরু হয় আর রাত শেষ হয় তোমাকে দিয়ে | তুমি আমার জীবন রঙিন করে তুলেছো | রোজ তোমার সঙ্গে দেখা হলেও আমার উৎসাহ অতটাই থাকে যেমন প্রথমদিনে ছিল | আমি তোমাকে পাল্টাতে চাইলেও কোনদিন পাল্টিও না |

একই সঙ্গে উনি অন্য একটা ছবি পোস্ট করেন এবং সেই ছবির ক্যাপশনে লেখেন জন্মদিনের শুভেচ্ছা | তুমি পরিশ্রম করে সব কিছু পেয়েছো | প্রথম থেকে আমি তোমার সঙ্গে আছি | এবং শেষ বয়েস অবধি তোমার সঙ্গেই থাকতে চাই | তোমার জীবনে অনেক সাফল্য আর আনন্দ আসুক | কিন্তু সেই সাফল্য আর আনন্দ আমর সঙ্গে ভাগ করে নিতে হবে তোমাকে |

