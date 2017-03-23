মহারাষ্ট্রের পান্ধারপুর থেকে পুরীতে তীর্থ করতে গিয়েছিলেন চন্দ্রভাগা ভোঁসলে | কিন্তু তিনি জানতেন না শ্রীক্ষেত্র থেকে ফেরার সময় তাঁর একজন সঙ্গী হবে | সেটি কোনও মানুষ নয় | চন্দ্রভাগার সঙ্গী হল একটি গরু |

পুরীর জগন্নাথ মন্দিরের সামনে দেখতে পাওয়া সেই গরু চন্দ্রভাগার পিছু ছাড়ল না | চন্দ্রভাগাও তাকে নিয়ে এলেন মহারাষ্ট্রের পান্ধারপুরে | আদর করে নাম দিলেন লক্ষ্মী | গ্রামবাসীরা ভেঙে পড়ল তাঁর নতুন পোষ্যকে দেখতে | কারণ লক্ষ্মী চতুষ্পদী নয় | বরং পঞ্চপদী | একটা বাড়তি পা আছে গরুটির পিঠের উপর |

কিন্তু পান্ধারপুরের বাস বেশিদিন টিকল না | তীব্র অনাবৃষ্টিতে জ্বলে গেল চন্দ্রভাগাদের জমির ফসল | অন্ন সংস্থানের জন্য মুম্বই আসতে হয়েছে তাঁর পরিবারকে | শহরের রাজপথে বসে ভিক্ষা করেন চন্দ্রভাগা দেবী | পাশেই দাঁড়িয়ে থাকে আদরের লক্ষ্মী | নজর টানার জন্য |

যখন পেয়েছিলেন তখন অবাকদর্শন লক্ষ্মীর বয়স আট বছরের কাছাকাছি ছিল বলে আন্দাজ চন্দ্রভাগা দেবীর | তবে এই জন্মগত ত্রুটির জন্য পোষ্যের কোনও অসুবিধে হয় না বলে জানিয়েছেন এর মালকিন |

