জনপ্রিয় মালায়ালম অভিনেত্রী ভাবনাকে কয়েকজন দুষ্কৃতী মিলে অপহরণ করে এবং চলন্ত গাড়িতে শ্লীলতাহানি করা হয় ওঁর | এই ঘটনাটা ঘটে গত শুক্রবার | রাত ১০টা নাগাদ ভাবনা ত্রিচুর থেকে কোচি ফিরছিলেন‚ তখনই ঘটে এই ঘটনা | রিপোর্ট অনুযায়ী‚ ভাবনার কিছু অর্ধনগ্ন ছবি এবং ভিডিও ও তোলে প্রধান সন্দেহভাজন | তবে সুখবর হলো ওই অভিনেত্রী তার পরিবারের কাছে ফিরে যেতে পেরেছেন |

ইতিমধ্যেই প্রধান সন্দেহভাজনকে পুলিশ গ্রেফতার করেছে | তাকে একজন নবীন অভিনেতাপরিচালকের বাড়িতে থেকে গ্রেফতার করা হয় | পুলিশ জানিয়েছে মার্টিন‚ যে ভাবনার সঙ্গে গত কয়েকবছর ধরে কাজ করছে‚ সেই এই পুরো ঘটনাটা প্ল্যান করে | শোনা যাচ্ছে এছাড়াও ভাবনার ফিল্ম ইউনিটের কয়েকজন সদস্য নাকি অভিনেত্রীকে কিডন্যাপ করতে সাহায্য করেছে | ইতিমধ্যেই তাদের বিরুদ্ধে গ্রেফতারি পরোয়ানা জারি করা হয়েছে |

এখানেই শেষ নয়‚ পুলিশ জানতে পেরেছে যেদিন রাতে ভাবনা কিডন্যাপ হন সেই রাতে প্রধান সন্দেহভাজনের কাছে ফোন আসে একজন নামকরা ফিল্ম প্রডিউসারের | যদিও সেই প্রযোজক জানিয়েছেন মিথ্যা অভিযোগ আনা হয়েছে তাঁর বিরুদ্ধে | তবে পুলিশ আশা করছে আসল ঘটনা যে কী তা ওরা খুব তাড়াতাড়ি জানতে পারবেন |

