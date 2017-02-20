এক ১৪ বছরের কিশোর | মাতিয়ে দিচ্ছে টেলিভিশন শো | তার সঙ্গী একদল দুর্লভ পশু | কুমির সাপ আর আর্মাডিলো | তিনজনকেই অনায়াসে সামলাচ্ছে সে | ঠিক যেমন করে মা সামলায় তার দুষ্টু শিশুদের‚ সেভাবে |

জনপ্রিয় টেলিভিশন শো দ্য টুনাইট শো-তে ১৪ বছর আগে এসেছিলেন এই কিশোরের বাবা | গলায় জড়িয়ে রেখেছিলেন ময়াল সাপ | তখনও এই কিশোরের জন্ম হয়নি | আজ বাবার জায়গায় তাঁর ট্র্যাডিশন বয়ে নিয়ে চলেছে ছেলে | অথচ দেখার জন্য বাবা-ই নেই |

১১ বছর আগে যখন তার বাবা প্রয়াত হন তখন রবার্টের বয়স তিন বছর | কুইন্সল্যান্ডে পোর্ট ডগলাসের কাছে জলের অতলে তার বাবা শ্যুট করছিলেন ওশ্যনস ডেডলিয়েস্ট তথ্যচিত্র | সে সময় শরীরে আছড়ে পড়ে শঙ্কর মাছের লেজের ঝাপটা | যাদের নিয়ে কাজ করতে ভালবাসতেন তিনি‚ চলে গেছিলেন তাদের আক্রমণেই | এ বার তো বুঝেই গেলেন রবার্ট কার ছেলে ? বিখ্যাত বন্যপ্রাণী বিশেষজ্ঞ স্টিভ আরউইন তার বাবা |

 
২০০৬-এ মৃত্যু হয় স্টিভের | তার চিড়িয়াখানা নিয়েই কাজ করেন স্ত্রী টেরি‚ কন্যা বিন্ডি এবং পুত্র রবার্ট | স্টিভের অসমাপ্ত কাজ তারা এগিয়ে নিয়ে যাবেন‚ বলেছিল আরউইন পরিবার | রবার্ট হল সেই অঙ্গীকারের একটা অংশ | শুধু কাজেই নয় | রবার্টকে দেখতেও অনেকটা স্টিভের মতোই |
