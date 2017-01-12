বেশ স্টাইলের সঙ্গে প্রেগন্যান্সির কথা ঘোষণা করলেন অভিনেত্রী লিসা হেডন | উনি ইনস্টাগ্রামে একটা ছবি পোস্ট করেন‚ যাতে উনি একটা বিকিনি পরে দাঁড়িয়ে আছেন এবং ওঁর বেবি বাম্প দেখা যাচ্ছে | ছবির ক্যাপশনে উনি লেখেন হাম্বল বিগিনিংস |

করণ জোহর পরিচালিত অ্যায় দিল হ্যায় মুশকিল ছবিতে লিসা কে একটা ছোট চরিত্রে দেখা যায় | কিন্তু তাতেই উনি বেশ প্রশংসা কুড়িয়েছেন | এছাড়াও কুইন ছবিতে কঙ্গনার বান্ধবীর চরিত্রে দারুণ মানিয়েছিল ওঁকে |

লিসা গত অক্টোবারে দীর্ঘদিনের প্রেমিক‚ ব্যবসায়ী দিনো লালওয়ানির সঙ্গে সাত পাকে বাঁধা পড়েন | ওঁর বিয়ের খবরও উনি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ার মাধ্যমেই সবাইকে জানিয়েছিলেন |

মুম্বাইয়ের একটা জনপ্রিয় ট্যাবলয়েডে প্রকাশিত খবর অনুযায়ী প্রেগন্যান্সির ফলেই নাকি তড়িঘড়ি বিয়ে করতে হয় ওঁকে |

