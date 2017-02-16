এইবারের ভ্যালেন্টাইনস ডে বিপাশা বসু এবং করণ সিং গ্রোভারের জন্য বেশ স্পেশাল ছিল | আসলে বিয়ের পর এটা স্বামী-স্ত্রী হিসেবে প্রথম ভ্যালেন্টাইনস ডে ছিল কী না  ! আপনাদের নিশ্চয়ই মনে আছে গতবছর ৩০ এপ্রিল বিয়ে হয়েছিল ওঁদের |

এই উপলক্ষ্যে করণ সিং বিপাশার জন্য মুম্বাইয়ের একটা বিখ্যাত রেস্তোরাঁয় স্পেশাল পার্টির বন্দোবস্ত করেন | জনপ্রিয় ছবি লা লা ল্যান্ড ‘-এর থিম আর রেড হার্ট দিয়ে সাজানো হয় চারিদিক | তবে এই পার্টিতে বিপাশার সঙ্গে আমন্ত্রিত ছিল ওঁর গোটা পরিবার |

পার্টিতে ঢোকার মুখে বিপাশা আর করণ উপস্থিত সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে কথা বলেন এবং তাদের ক্যামেরার জন্য পোজ ও দেন | পার্টির থিম অনুয়াযী দুজনেই লাল রঙের পোশাক পরেছিলেন | বিপাশার মা বাবা আর বোনেরও বেশ কয়েকটা ছবি তোলেন সাংবাদিকরা | অবশ্য শুধু বিপাশার পরিবার নয় ভালেন্টাইনস ডে পার্টিতে উপস্থিত ছিলেন করণের মা বাবাও |

এই পার্টির বেশ কয়েকটা ছবি বিপাশা ইনস্টাগ্রামে শেয়ার করেন | দেখা যাচ্ছে বিপাশার জন্য একটা হার্ট শেপড কেকেরও ব্যবস্থা করেছিলেন করণ |

বিপ্স ছবির সঙ্গে একটা মিষ্টি মেসেজ ও শেয়ার করেছেন ভক্তদের জন্য‚ উনি লেখেন ভালোবাসার দিনটা আমাদের পরিবারের সঙ্গে কাটালাম | ওদের সঙ্গে মধুর স্মৃতি তৈরি করলাম | করণ জানে আমি আর অন্যরা কী চাই…. |

অবশ্য শুধু বিপাশা নয়‚ এই উপলক্ষ্যে করণও ওঁর সুন্দরী স্ত্রীর জন্য একটা মেসেজ পোস্ট করেন ইনস্টাগ্রামে | উনি লেখন আমি একবারও চোখের পাতা না ফেলে তোমার ওই সুন্দর মুখের দিকে  সারা জীবন চেয়ে থাকতে পারি | আমার জীবন এত সুন্দর করে তোলার জন্য তোমাকে ধন্যবাদ |

