সম্প্রতি অনুষ্ঠিত হয় জিও ফিল্মফেয়ার অ্যাওয়ার্ডস ( ইস্ট ) | এই অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থিত ছিলেন বাংলা সিনেমা জগতের বিশিষ্ট সব সেলিবরা | তবে সব থেকে বেশি দৃষ্টি আকর্ষণ করলেন দেব এবং ওঁর গার্লফ্রেন্ড রুক্মিণী মিত্র | অনুষ্ঠান চলাকালীন দুজনে পাশাপাশি বসেছিলেন | এখানেই শেষ নয়‚ দেবকে এক মুহূর্তের জন্যে একা ছাড়লেন না উনি | এমনকী দেব যখন পারফর্ম করতে স্টেজে যান‚ ওঁর ওপর থেকে নজর সরাতে পারছিলেন না রুক্মিণী | শুধু তাই নয় রেড কার্পেটে দুজনে একসঙ্গেই পোজ দেন সাংবাদিকদের জন্য |

গত বছর প্রথম দেব ও রুক্মিণীর প্রেম কাহিনি সামনে আসে | যদিও এই সম্পর্কের কথা ওঁদের দুজনের মধ্যে কেউ এখন অবধি স্বীকার করেন নি | কিন্তু রাইমা সেন‚ যিনি দেবের এক সময়ের গার্লফ্রেন্ড ছিলেন‚ একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে জানান দেব আর রুক্মিণীর মধ্যে এনগেজমেন্ট নাকি হয়ে গেছে | ওঁর কথায় আমি জানতে পেরেছি দেবের এনগেজমেন্ট হয়ে গেছে | আশা করি এই খবরটা প্রকাশ করে দিলাম বলে দেব আমার ওপর রাগ করবে না |

ভ্যালেইন্টাইনস ডে উপলক্ষ্যে দেব নাকি রুক্মিণীকে আট লক্ষ টাকার একটা হীরের আংটি উপহার দিয়েছেন | সেই আংটি শোভা পাচ্ছে রুক্মিণীর অনামিকায় | ওঁদের দুজনকে একসঙ্গে রাজ চক্রবর্তীর পরবর্তী ছবি চ্যাম্প ‘-এ দেখা যাবে |

