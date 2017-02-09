ব্যক্তিগত সৈকত‚ ম্যাসাজ এবং ওয়াটার স্কিয়িং | শুনেছেন কোনও জেলখানায় আছে? এনডিটিভির অনুসন্ধানে খোঁজ মিলেছে এরকম এক বন্দিশালার | সেখানে বন্দিরা এক এক জন কেউকেটা | রাজ্যের বিধায়ক | বিলাসব্যসনের মধ্যেই তাঁদের কার্যত নজরবন্দি করে রেখেছেন শশীকলা |

তামিলনাড়ুর মুখ্যমন্ত্রী হবেন কে ? শশীকলা নাকি পন্নীরসেলভম ? এই দ্বন্দ্বে বিধায়করা আপাতত শশীকলার তুরূপের তাস | তিনি বলেছেন ১৩৪ জনের মধ্যে ১৩১ জন বিধায়কের সমর্থন পাবেন | তাই কোনও AIADMK এদিক ওদিক না যেতে পারেন তাই নেত্রীর সতর্ক পাহারা রয়েছে |

বিধায়কদের ছোট ছোট দলে ভাগ করে বিলাসবহুল বাসে চাপিয়ে নিয়ে যাওয়া হয়েছে বিভিন্ন হোটেল ও রিসর্টে | এরকম একটি রিসর্টের সন্ধান পেয়েছে এনডিটিভি | চেন্নাইয়ের মহাবলীপুরম থেকে ৮০ কিমি দূরে রিসর্ট গোল্ডেন বে | সেখানে বহু আকর্ষণের মধ্যে আছে মনোরম সৈকত‚ উপভোগ্য মাসাজ এবং রোমাঞ্চকর ওয়াটার স্কিয়িং |  

গোল্ডেন বে-এর সামনে পুলিশ পাহারা বসানো হয়েছে | যাতে বিধায়কদের কেউ শিকার না করে নিয়ে যেতে পারে | এই বিধায়কদের সমর্থনে কি ক্ষমতার মসনদে বসতে পারবেন চিন্নাম্মা ? দেখার অপেক্ষায় গোটা দেশ |

( ব্যবহৃত ছবি প্রতীকী )

