বলিউডের হার্টথ্রব মাধুরী দীক্ষিতের ভক্তদের জন্য দুঃসংবাদ  | কাঁধে অসহ্য যন্ত্রণা নিয়ে আমেরিকার হাসপাতালে ভর্তি উনি |

গত কয়েক সপ্তাহ ধরেই কাঁধের যন্ত্রণায় কষ্ট পাচ্ছিলেন মাধুরী | এতদিন বাড়িতেই ডাক্তার স্বামী শ্রীরাম নেনে চিকিৎসা করছিল ওঁর | মাধুরীকে বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই ছোটপর্দার একটা নাচের রিয়েলিটি শোয়ের বিচারক হিসেবে দেখা যায় | শোনা যাচ্ছে কাঁধে ব্যথার কারণে ইদানীং ঠিকমতো শ্যুটিং-এ যেতে পারছিলেন না উনি |

সূত্রের ঘবর অনুয়াযী সেকেন্ড ওপিনিয়ন নেওয়ার জন্য আমেরিকায় গেছিলেন | কিন্তু সেখানে থাকাকালীন হঠাৎ করে ব্যথা বেরে যাওয়ায় হাসপাতালে ভর্তি হতে হয় ওঁকে | এখন উনি অনেকটা ভাল আছেন | তবে এখনও দিনকয়েক ওঁকে হাসপাতালেই থাকতে হবে |

