অতনু ভট্টাচার্য
অবসরপ্রাপ্ত প্রধানশিক্ষক | পাঠদানের মূল বিষয় সংস্কৃত ও বাংলা | পড়ানোর পাশাপাশি গভীর আগ্রহ ভারতীয় সংস্কৃতি এবং সনাতনী ধর্মের নানা শাখাপ্রশাখায়, ছাত্রছাত্রীদের ভবিষ্যৎ গড়ার ফাঁকে তাঁর অবসর যাপনের মূল উপজীব্য বিভিন্ন বিষয়ে লেখালেখি |

তর্পণ শব্দের ব্যুৎপত্তি হল তৃপ + অনট | তৃপ ধাতুর অর্থ তৃপ্তি সাধন করা | এখানে তৃপ্তি সাধন বলতে দেব-ঋষি- পিতৃ-মনুষ্যগণের তৃপ্তিসাধনকে বোঝানো হয়েছে | সাধারণভাবে মৃত পূর্বপুরুষগণকে জলদান করাকেই তর্পণ বলা হয় | মৃত পূর্বপুরুষ শব্দে যাদের সপিণ্ডীকরণ (বাৎসরিক শ্রাদ্ধ) করা হয়েছে তাদের বোঝাবে | কিন্তু কোনও জীবৎপিতৃক (যার পিতা জীবিত আছে) ব্যক্তি তর্পণ করতে পারবে না | আমাদের পূর্বপুরুষগণ তাদের বংশধরগণের কাছে পিণ্ড ছাড়াও জল কাঙ্খা করেন | কারণ হিন্দু শাস্ত্রানুসারে দেহের বিনাশ হলেও আত্মার বিনাশ হয় না | তাই আমাদের পিতৃগণের দেহে যে আত্মা ছিলেন তিনি এখন যে শরীরেই অবস্থান করুন সেই শরীরেই জলক্রিয়া ও শ্রাদ্ধের দ্বারা তিনি তৃপ্তি লাভ করে থাকেন | শাস্ত্রমতে তর্পণ জলের ও শাস্ত্রীয় দ্রব্যের পরমাণু অর্থাৎ সূক্ষ্মতম কণা মন্ত্রবলে তাঁর বর্তমান দেহের ভক্ষ্য বস্তুর পর মাণুর সঙ্গে মিলিত হয়ে থাকে | তাই দেব-ঋষি-পিতৃ-মনুষ্যগণের তর্পণ করলে তাঁরা খুশি হন ও বিনিময়ে তাঁরা আমাদের সুখ,সমৃদ্ধি, সাফল্য,পরিপাকশক্তির বৃদ্ধি ও দীর্ঘায়ু দান করেন |

তর্পণ প্রতিদিনই করা উচিত | কিন্তু নানা কাজে মানুষ ব্যস্ত থাকায় পিতৃপক্ষের (কোজাগরী পূর্ণিমার আগের পূর্ণিমার পর প্রতিপদ থেকে মহালয়া পর্যন্ত) পনেরো দিন তর্পণ করে থাকে | যারা তাতেও অক্ষম তারা মহালয়ার দিন তর্পণ করে |

  1. We Indian believe in the doctrine of rebirth.Now is it proper to offer water if he is born again somewhere.

